Senior Full Stack Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A cutting-edge FinTech company in Stellenbosch seeks the coding expertise of a Senior Full Stack Developer, with a keen eye for visual design & utility, to produce exceptional quality software solutions. You will join a cross-function team thats responsible for the full software development lifecycle, from conception to deployment. You should be comfortable with both front end and back-end coding languages, development frameworks, third-party libraries and deployment technologies. You must possess a BSc./BEng. Degree in preferably Computer Science with Honours or higher, 4 years Development experience including Software & Architecture Design, Android, iOS, Hybrid Mobile Development and skills including Flutter, Java/Kotlin, Spring, Spring Boot, Node.js, ReactJS, [URL Removed] Angular, Express, Linux, Docker, Kubernetes, AWS, GCP, Azure & CI/CD.DUTIES:

Work with Dev teams, Product Managers and clients to design software solutions.

Design client-side and server-side architecture.

Develop front-end applications.

Develop and manage well-functioning databases and applications.

Design and implement effective APIs (REST / GraphQL).

Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency.

Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software.

Facilitate clear communications with and around the team.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Relevant BSc. Or BEng. University Degree; Honours or higher and Computer Science preferably. Good academic performance, exceptional in software development/programming courses.

Experience/Skills

Minimum 4 years Development experience.

Software and Architecture Design.

Java/Kotlin, Spring, Spring Boot, Node.js, Express.

Relational Database and NoSQL Databases.

ReactJS, [URL Removed] Angular.

Android Development, iOS Development, Hybrid Mobile Development (React Native), Flutter.

Linux, Docker, Kubernetes.

AWS, GCP, Azure.

CI/CD (e.g., Jenkins, TeamCity, Azure Pipelines, etc.).

ATTRIBUTES:

Independent problem-solver and analytical thinker.

Perseverance.

Ability to work under pressure.

Dependable, responsible and collaborative.

Able to work well in a team as well as individually.

Excited about learning, pushing technical limits and finding solutions.

Self-motivated and able to demonstrate initiative.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

