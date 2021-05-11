Senior Grid Engineer – Renewable Energy at Lotus HR & Recruitment

Our client, a leading IPP Renewable Energy company, experienced, professional and qualified Senior Grid Engineer, who has a solid background working in a project environment working on substations and/or grid-connected renewable energy facilities.

Please take careful note of the requirements and core aspects of this role before applying, as the requirements are non-negotiable

You must have a BEng or MEng Degree, coupled with a minimum of 8 years experience as a certified Electrical Engineer, in a project based environment, and 3-5 years within the renewable energy space, taking responsibility for grid connection activities from capacity assessments, MV and HV connection design, engagement with Eskom and overseeing the implementation of grid connection works.

Knowledge of Digsilent, PSSE, PSCAD and other relevant simulation software is essential.

You will have a detailed understanding of the South African Grid Codes, regulations and standards that relate to renewable energy projects and connecting/operating these generators within the network.

You must possess sound knowledge and experience of power systems, grid studies, and grid connection of utility-scale renewable energy projects both locally and across borders.

Experience in negotiating grid connection agreements is essential.

BESS understanding greatly advantageous

You will have exceptional problem-solving skills, be able to multi-task, communicate effectively and demonstrate a strong sense of initiative in a project based environment

Due to the exceptionally high volumes of applications, we are unable to correspond with each applicant personally, therefore only relevant and suitable candidates will be contacted. Should you not receive any correspondence from our company within 30 days, we regret your application has been unsuccessful.

Should you meet the criteria and wish to apply, kind forward your CV, salary package details and notice period

