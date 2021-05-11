Senior IT Engineer

May 11, 2021

  • Project Rollouts and Technical Deployments
  • Training of Technical & Sales Staff on new / existing solutions deployed by the business
  • Site Assessments & recommendations to improve client environment
  • Security Audit & Assessments
  • Pre-Sales Meetings & Scoping of Solutions / Network Design
  • Escalations on Priority Support Desk
  • After-hours emergency and cut overs if required
  • Spinning up licensing & Azure VM’s
  • Researching of new technologies and doing a technical due diligence
  • Managing Core Office Infrastructure – Switches & Firewall
  • Technical understanding of entire MS Suite of products
  • Technical understanding of Security Solutions which the business offers

Desired Skills:

  • IT ENgineer
  • security solutions
  • support desk
  • help desk
  • pre-sales
  • solution scoping
  • firewall
  • products
  • MCITP
  • Microsoft Servers
  • Backup Exec
  • Microsoft Windows Server 2008

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position