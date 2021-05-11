Senior IT Engineer

- Project Rollouts and Technical Deployments
- Training of Technical & Sales Staff on new / existing solutions deployed by the business
- Site Assessments & recommendations to improve client environment
- Security Audit & Assessments
- Pre-Sales Meetings & Scoping of Solutions / Network Design
- Escalations on Priority Support Desk
- After-hours emergency and cut overs if required
- Spinning up licensing & Azure VM’s
- Researching of new technologies and doing a technical due diligence
- Managing Core Office Infrastructure – Switches & Firewall
- Technical understanding of entire MS Suite of products
- Technical understanding of Security Solutions which the business offers
Desired Skills:
- IT ENgineer
- security solutions
- support desk
- help desk
- pre-sales
- solution scoping
- firewall
- products
- MCITP
- Microsoft Servers
- Backup Exec
- Microsoft Windows Server 2008
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years