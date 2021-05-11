Senior IT Technician

May 11, 2021

3.1.1. Project Rollouts and Technical Deployments
3.1.2. Training of Technical & Sales Staff on new / existing solutions deployed by the business
3.1.3. Site Assessments & recommendations to improve client environment
3.1.4. Security Audit & Assessments
3.1.5. Pre-Sales Meetings & Scoping of Solutions / Network Design
3.1.6. Escalations on Priority Support Desk
3.1.7. After-hours emergency and cut overs if required
3.1.8. Spinning up licensing & Azure VM’s
3.1.9. Researching of new technologies and doing a technical due diligence
3.1.10. Managing Core Office Infrastructure – Switches & Firewall
3.1.11. Technical understanding of entire MS Suite of products
3.1.12. Technical understanding of Security Solutions which the business offers

Desired Skills:

  • AzureVM
  • Microsoft
  • Training
  • Azure
  • Cloud
  • Presales
  • Network
  • Network Design
  • Technical Deployment
  • Project rollouts
  • Priority Support Desk
  • Switches
  • Firewall

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years IT Networking
  • 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

A Dynamic IT Solutions Business in Randburg

Learn more/Apply for this position