Senior IT Technician

3.1.1. Project Rollouts and Technical Deployments
3.1.2. Training of Technical & Sales Staff on new / existing solutions deployed by the business
3.1.3. Site Assessments & recommendations to improve client environment
3.1.4. Security Audit & Assessments
3.1.5. Pre-Sales Meetings & Scoping of Solutions / Network Design
3.1.6. Escalations on Priority Support Desk
3.1.7. After-hours emergency and cut overs if required
3.1.8. Spinning up licensing & Azure VM’s
3.1.9. Researching of new technologies and doing a technical due diligence
3.1.10. Managing Core Office Infrastructure – Switches & Firewall
3.1.11. Technical understanding of entire MS Suite of products
3.1.12. Technical understanding of Security Solutions which the business offers
Desired Skills:
- AzureVM
- Microsoft
- Training
- Azure
- Cloud
- Presales
- Network
- Network Design
- Technical Deployment
- Project rollouts
- Priority Support Desk
- Switches
- Firewall
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years IT Networking
- 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
A Dynamic IT Solutions Business in Randburg