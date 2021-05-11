Senior IT Technician

3.1.1. Project Rollouts and Technical Deployments

3.1.2. Training of Technical & Sales Staff on new / existing solutions deployed by the business

3.1.3. Site Assessments & recommendations to improve client environment

3.1.4. Security Audit & Assessments

3.1.5. Pre-Sales Meetings & Scoping of Solutions / Network Design

3.1.6. Escalations on Priority Support Desk

3.1.7. After-hours emergency and cut overs if required

3.1.8. Spinning up licensing & Azure VM’s

3.1.9. Researching of new technologies and doing a technical due diligence

3.1.10. Managing Core Office Infrastructure – Switches & Firewall

3.1.11. Technical understanding of entire MS Suite of products

3.1.12. Technical understanding of Security Solutions which the business offers

Desired Skills:

AzureVM

Microsoft

Training

Azure

Cloud

Presales

Network

Network Design

Technical Deployment

Project rollouts

Priority Support Desk

Switches

Firewall

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years IT Networking

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

A Dynamic IT Solutions Business in Randburg

