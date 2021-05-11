Short Term Insurance Consultant – Pretoria at Ntice Search

May 11, 2021

Our client, a leading Financial Services and Insurance Company in Umhlanga, is seeking experienced, self-motivated, committed and results driven Short-Term Insurance Sales Consultants. You must be able to work on your own as well as in a team environment, writing business in accordance with targets laid down. Responsibilities and work outputs:

  • Strong ability to source sufficient lead generating opportunities
  • Maintain and update your Lead Generation Matrix on a weekly basis
  • Offer professional advice to clients on insurance options available
  • Weekly reporting on sales activities
  • Keep up to date and fully informed on product comparisons with opposition products
  • Stay abreast of insurance product changes and enhancements
  • Be compliant in all activities in accordance with regulations and standards of all Insurance regulations and professional guidelines and ethics
  • Maintain appropriate skills and knowledge in order to provide specialist, professional advice in all relevant business areas
  • Maintain the required dress code and professional appearance
  • Meeting with clients face to face

Competencies required

  • Active Listening
  • Marketing and Industry Insight
  • Communication
  • Sales leadership
  • Lead generation

Experience and Qualifications

  • Related qualification or studies
  • 3-5 years’ experience in selling services to consumers (B2C), previous short term insurance would be advantageous, not ess.
  • Outbound call centre sales specialists will be considered; however you must be in an outbound sales role where you generate your own leads.
  • No ITC/Criminal
  • Reside within the Pretoria area, or close surrounding areas

We’re looking for someone with:

  • Extensive experience in selling services to consumers (B2C)
  • Thorough working experience in generating own sales leads
  • Thorough understanding on how to network
  • Strong interpersonal skills and ability to attend face to face meetings
  • Ability to present professionally
  • Ability to handle conflict
  • Negotiation skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Risk assessment and analysis
  • Customer and personal service

Clerical and administrative procedures

Learn more/Apply for this position