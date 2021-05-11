A key client is looking to recruit a Site Agent for their Ladysmith, KZN project:
The Site Agent will be responsible for the management of the construction site to achieve required project delivery to the customers’ objectives, while maintaining standards of health and safety, quality, environmental impact and cost control. The Site Agent will deliver multiple on-going projects, to the specified quality, the required programme and to the maximum commercial performance. The incumbent will work closely with the Project Manager, engineers, and surveyors to ensure that projects are completed in a safe manner whilst customer requirements and expectations are always maintained or exceeded.
Minimum Requirements:
- ND/BTech/BEng Degree in Civil Engineering from a reputable University
- Postgraduate degree, Diploma or further formal training in Construction Contracts is advantageous
- Registration with ECSA, SACPCMP or PMI (as PMP) is advantageous
- Experience in Building and Civil Construction and/or Maintenance Projects is vital
- Minimum of 8 years’ post graduate experience in the field of construction supervision, construction, and contract administration, with a strong bias to multi-disciplinary projects
- Must have valid drivers’ license.
- Considerable experience and working knowledge of NEC, JBCC and GCC contract conditions, regulations, Programme and Risk Management and cost control including forecasting, actual cost, and value reporting
- Proficiency in Microsoft Packages (MS Project, Excel, Word etc)
- Good knowledge of specifications and testing regime relevant to general civil engineering
- Excellent communication, people, and team management skills
- Ability to challenge designs and resolve problems to conclusion
- Ability to demonstrate the right behaviours and lead the team to ensure the culture is in line with our Company values
- Ability to demonstrate the right behaviours and motivate and lead the team in line with the Company culture, ensuring high standards of compliance.
Project/Duties:
- Site Management
- Ensure the commercial performance of the contract is maximised
- Assume overall responsibility for the successful delivery of projects
- Deliver the work safely and without environmental incidents
- Deliver the work to the specified quality without defects
- Ensure production and implementation of Project Plans, Risk Assessments and Method Statements (RAMS) Inspection and Test Plan in line with Company procedures
- Produce and manage the project programme and produce a 2 to 6 weeks look ahead Produce procurement schedule, and liaise with the procurement department to ensure sites have adequate resources to complete the tasks
- Undertake an ambassadorial role representing the business to customers, public and official bodies
- Deliver product to customer satisfaction
- Produce good quality, accurate monthly reports for the Client and internally
- Chair site meetings in line with Company procedures
- Customers and stakeholders
- Subcontractors and suppliers
- Site teams and support departments
Interested candidates should send their CVs to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- NEC
- JBCC
- GCC
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma