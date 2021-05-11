Software / Application Developer at Headhunters

A leading national based business, is seeking to employ an experienced Software / Application Developer in their Port Elizabeth office.

Main purpose of the position:

  • Develop, test, deploy, maintain and support a portfolio of new and existing software applications and services, from high-level business requirements and designs, through the Software Development Life Cycle.

Responsibilities:

INTERNAL PROCESS:

  • Collaborate with the Scrum Master/Project Manager to deliver quality, effective software, in line with the agreed development process and business needs.
  • Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements, conduct analysis and prioritise requests.
  • Conduct research and evaluate potential technical solutions to identified business problems.
  • Partner with Business and/or System Analysts to translate business requirements into workable solutions and document solutions into technical specifications.
  • Design and code new software functionality using code that is readable, maintainable and re-usable.
  • Conduct Unit Testing of own code, and System Integration Testing (SIT) of each solution and resolve all issues/queries timeously.
  • Collaborate with the testing team to co-create test cases to ensure that features within each application are working as expected.
  • Contribute to user acceptance testing and training material to ensure that functionality is working correctly.
  • Provide stakeholders with regular feedback on the technical design and timelines for solution ensuring that business needs are met.
  • Maintain existing programmes according to change requests approved by business as and when needed.
  • Diagnose root causes of system issues through problem-solving and recommend potential solutions.
  • Monitor performance of solutions and make recommendations to improve the performance and functionality of the solution.
  • Log issues found in existing systems as internal change controls and ensure successful resolution of issues.

CLIENT:

  • Build and maintain collaborative, professional relationships with clients and stakeholders.
  • Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and stakeholders in order to ensure that expectations are managed.
  • Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.

PEOPLE:

  • Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and team members.
  • Continuously develop own expertise in terms of industry and subject matter development and application thereof in an area of specialisation.
  • Participate and contribute to a culture of work-centric thinking, productivity, service delivery and quality management.
  • Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas and involvement of peers.
  • Take ownership for driving career development.

KNOWLEDGE:

  • Knowledge of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC)
  • Knowledge of software testing
  • Knowledge of writing test cases
  • Microsoft SQL Server 2008/2014 (Compulsory)
  • Object Orientated programming skills and principles
  • C#
  • Web Development (ASP.NET, WEBAPI, CSS, HTML)
  • JavaScript
  • Web Services

EXPERIENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS:

  • 2-3 years development experience (Essential)
  • B.Com/Bus Sci (IS); or
  • BSc. (Comp); or
  • B.Tech IT (Software Development); or
  • N.Dip IT (Software Development)

