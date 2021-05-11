Software Development Engineer (Front End) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Bring your love of all things front-end and natural affinity for JavaScript coding, to become the next Software Development Engineer (Front End), sought by a fast-growing E-Commerce platform to join its team. You will require a Degree in IT or Information Science, have 5+ years Front End development & your tech toolset should include HTML, CSS, Object Oriented Programming, AngularJS, React, Vue, Backbone, AJAX and be comfortable on the command line, locally and remotely (SSH) in a *nix-based [URL Removed] focus will be to implement front-end JavaScript coding at a senior level with a focus on performance, maintainability, and testable code. Your main duties will include creating modules and components and coupling them together into a functional site. The design will be delivered to you, but you will work closely with the designers and back-end developers, and communicate primarily with the API using standard methods, as well as be expected to make modifications to the existing code. Apply best practice and ensure stability and security of the applications. REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications Degree in Information Technology or Science. Experience/Skills/Attributes Minimum 5+ years of experience as a Front-end Developer writing code.

You have a natural affinity for well-structured HTML, CSS and JavaScript code and follow best practice to create responsive web front ends that deliver an experience that delights our customer.

You’re a passionate skilled JavaScript engineer, and will be part of a team responsible for the development of our customer facing mobile and desktop websites.

Thorough understanding and experience with JavaScript coding and related frameworks and tools, HTML & CSS, Web Architecture, various caching layers and communication protocols between the different components.

You have a desire to help design, develop and refine new features, brainstorm new ideas and concepts as well as locate and resolve bugs and crashes.

You must be comfortable on the command line, locally and remotely (SSH) in a *nix-based environment.

You are very proficient in coding plain JavaScript from scratch and understands inheritance in JavaScript and advanced JavaScript techniques.

You appreciate and understand Object Oriented Programming concepts and have solid experience writing performant front-end code based on MVC JavaScript Frameworks such as AngularJS, React, Vue, Backbone, etc.

You have a good understanding of asynchronous request handling, partial page updates, and AJAX.

You know strategies and have experience to handle issues related to browser fragmentation, different screen sizes and OS.

You have experience using a source control solution such as Git. Nice to Haves Full stack experience of any sort is a huge plus!

Sketch, Zeplin and Photoshop.

Google Maps & Firebase.

Experience with CSS precompilers such as Less or Sass.

Experience with responsive and/or mobile first interfaces.