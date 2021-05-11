Sous Chef (4 Month FTC)

4 Month Fixed Term position available.

Salary: R9000 – R10 000 pm

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant restrictions placed on our industry by the South African government as part of the National Disaster Management Act, the successful candidate will be on a 35% salary cut until the industry resumes back to normal.

KEY FOCUS AREAS

Assist with Menu planning and ensure that all necessary stocks are on hand at the right quality and quantity.

quality and quantity.

Ensure each cook under his/her direction receives the correct order for the appropriate tables.

tables.

Ensure each dish leaving the Kitchen is checked for quality, presentation, and correct temperature.

temperature.

Assist with the preparation of budgets and achieve to achieve the budgeted gross profit.

Ensure that all timetables, leave rosters and attendance registers are accurate and up to date.

date.

Ensure all Kitchen monthly and daily administration is completed accurately and timeously.

timeously.

Good understanding of stock procedures and control

Sound knowledge and understanding of all dietary and religious requirements.

Enforce hygiene regulations and Health and Safety skills with all kitchen and service staff.

Promote staff morale and workplace safety.

Requirements:

Matric/ NQF Level 4

Relevant Qualification (advantageous)

At least 3 Years’ experience in a similar role

5* Lodge experience preferable

MS Office Suit

Leadership and people skills-tolerance, patience, and care

Desired Skills:

Sous Chef

5 star

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

