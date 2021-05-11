Sous Chef (4 Month FTC)

May 11, 2021

4 Month Fixed Term position available.

Salary: R9000 – R10 000 pm
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant restrictions placed on our industry by the South African government as part of the National Disaster Management Act, the successful candidate will be on a 35% salary cut until the industry resumes back to normal.

KEY FOCUS AREAS

  • Assist with Menu planning and ensure that all necessary stocks are on hand at the right
    quality and quantity.
  • Ensure each cook under his/her direction receives the correct order for the appropriate
    tables.
  • Ensure each dish leaving the Kitchen is checked for quality, presentation, and correct
    temperature.
  • Assist with the preparation of budgets and achieve to achieve the budgeted gross profit.
  • Ensure that all timetables, leave rosters and attendance registers are accurate and up to
    date.
  • Ensure all Kitchen monthly and daily administration is completed accurately and
    timeously.
  • Good understanding of stock procedures and control
  • Sound knowledge and understanding of all dietary and religious requirements.
  • Enforce hygiene regulations and Health and Safety skills with all kitchen and service staff.
  • Promote staff morale and workplace safety.

Requirements:

  • Matric/ NQF Level 4
  • Relevant Qualification (advantageous)
  • At least 3 Years’ experience in a similar role
  • 5* Lodge experience preferable
  • MS Office Suit
  • Leadership and people skills-tolerance, patience, and care

Desired Skills:

  • Sous Chef
  • 5 star

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position