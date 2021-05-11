Sous Chef (4 Month FTC)

4 Month Fixed Term position available.
Salary: R9000 – R10 000 pm
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant restrictions placed on our industry by the South African government as part of the National Disaster Management Act, the successful candidate will be on a 35% salary cut until the industry resumes back to normal.
KEY FOCUS AREAS
- Assist with Menu planning and ensure that all necessary stocks are on hand at the right
quality and quantity.
- Ensure each cook under his/her direction receives the correct order for the appropriate
tables.
- Ensure each dish leaving the Kitchen is checked for quality, presentation, and correct
temperature.
- Assist with the preparation of budgets and achieve to achieve the budgeted gross profit.
- Ensure that all timetables, leave rosters and attendance registers are accurate and up to
date.
- Ensure all Kitchen monthly and daily administration is completed accurately and
timeously.
- Good understanding of stock procedures and control
- Sound knowledge and understanding of all dietary and religious requirements.
- Enforce hygiene regulations and Health and Safety skills with all kitchen and service staff.
- Promote staff morale and workplace safety.
Requirements:
- Matric/ NQF Level 4
- Relevant Qualification (advantageous)
- At least 3 Years’ experience in a similar role
- 5* Lodge experience preferable
- MS Office Suit
- Leadership and people skills-tolerance, patience, and care
Desired Skills:
- Sous Chef
- 5 star
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric