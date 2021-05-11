Sous Chef

You will be responsible for planning and directing food preparation in a Kitchen. This will

involve a large degree of supervising other Kitchen staff. You will be required to act in the Head

Chef’s absence and to ensure that the kitchen is run in the same professional manner when the

Head Chef is not on duty.

Salary: R13 000 – R15 000 pm.

Live in position with meals

UIF

Provident Fund

R1500 medical Aid- Discovery Health contribution

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant restrictions placed on our industry by the South African government as part of the National Disaster Management Act, the successful candidate will be on a 35% salary cut until the industry resumes back to normal

Requirements:

Matric/ NQF Level 4

Excellent grasp of English language and excellent communication skills

Relevant Qualification (advantageous)

At least 3 Years’ experience in a similar role

5* Lodge experience preferable

MS Office Suit

Leadership and people skills-tolerance, patience, and care

Desired Skills:

Sous Chef

5 star

Hospitality

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

