You will be responsible for planning and directing food preparation in a Kitchen. This will
involve a large degree of supervising other Kitchen staff. You will be required to act in the Head
Chef’s absence and to ensure that the kitchen is run in the same professional manner when the
Head Chef is not on duty.
Salary: R13 000 – R15 000 pm.
- Live in position with meals
- UIF
- Provident Fund
R1500 medical Aid- Discovery Health contribution
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant restrictions placed on our industry by the South African government as part of the National Disaster Management Act, the successful candidate will be on a 35% salary cut until the industry resumes back to normal
Requirements:
- Matric/ NQF Level 4
- Excellent grasp of English language and excellent communication skills
- Relevant Qualification (advantageous)
- At least 3 Years’ experience in a similar role
- 5* Lodge experience preferable
- MS Office Suit
- Leadership and people skills-tolerance, patience, and care
Desired Skills:
- Sous Chef
- 5 star
- Hospitality
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate