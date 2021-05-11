Specialist: Monitoring & Arrear Management (20 Months Contract)
JOB DESCRIPTION
- Proactive Portfolio Monitoring Management
- Proactive Arrears and Default Management
- Drive and ensure adherence to the governance, risk & controls and management thereof in line with the companys Risk & Compliance Framework
- Manage Stakeholder Relationships
JOB REQUIREMENTS
Preferred Minimum Education and Experience
Relevant NQF Level 7 or Advanced Diploma or Bachelor degree 5 years experience in:
- Corporate Banking, and
- Intermediary/Client Portfolio Management, and
- Client Account Portfolio Management, and
- Business, Credit, Risk and Financial Analysis