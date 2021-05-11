Specialist: Monitoring & Arrear Management (20

May 11, 2021

Specialist: Monitoring & Arrear Management (20 Months Contract)

JOB DESCRIPTION

  • Proactive Portfolio Monitoring Management
  • Proactive Arrears and Default Management
  • Drive and ensure adherence to the governance, risk & controls and management thereof in line with the companys Risk & Compliance Framework
  • Manage Stakeholder Relationships

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Preferred Minimum Education and Experience

Relevant NQF Level 7 or Advanced Diploma or Bachelor degree 5 years experience in:

  • Corporate Banking, and
  • Intermediary/Client Portfolio Management, and
  • Client Account Portfolio Management, and
  • Business, Credit, Risk and Financial Analysis

