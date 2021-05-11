Store Accountant

  • Managing the administration of 3 staff (Debtors, Bookkeeper, Cash book and creditors) ensuring full compliance with adopted accounting standards.
  • Daily, weekly and monthly reporting to head office
  • Staff rostering and maintenance of payroll records for submission to head office
  • Meeting all deadlines as set out by head office
  • Ensuring store compliance with set policy and procedures
  • Reviewing and reporting back to the executive committee on a monthly basis on store performance
  • Supplier relations and direct payments in consultation with head office
  • Liaising with external auditors in conjunction with group Finance GM
  • Any other duties or functions as determined by Store Manager or Head Office
  • Safe guarding of company assets specifically stock , assets and cash
  • Able to assist staff manager as required.

Desired Skills:

  • Pastel
  • Sage
  • Pastel Evolution
  • SAICA
  • Arch

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Retail and wholesale store

