Store Accountant

- Managing the administration of 3 staff (Debtors, Bookkeeper, Cash book and creditors) ensuring full compliance with adopted accounting standards.
- Daily, weekly and monthly reporting to head office
- Staff rostering and maintenance of payroll records for submission to head office
- Meeting all deadlines as set out by head office
- Ensuring store compliance with set policy and procedures
- Reviewing and reporting back to the executive committee on a monthly basis on store performance
- Supplier relations and direct payments in consultation with head office
- Liaising with external auditors in conjunction with group Finance GM
- Any other duties or functions as determined by Store Manager or Head Office
- Safe guarding of company assets specifically stock , assets and cash
- Able to assist staff manager as required.
Desired Skills:
- Pastel
- Sage
- Pastel Evolution
- SAICA
- Arch
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Retail and wholesale store