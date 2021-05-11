Storeman

To manage the storeman & transfer receive, issue & store stock in store as per requirements and ensure that all areas are kept neat & tidy.

Key Duties:

  • Planning
  • Prioritise stock orders for internal customers according to Kerridge
  • Communicate with internal customers regarding requirements & demand
  • Operate effectively
  • Receives & verify stock
  • Checking stock information from copy
  • Returned stock
  • Receives stock from branches
  • Consolidates stock back into store
  • Conduct a physical check
  • Stock control
  • Verifies information from report to what is in store
  • signs report and gets authorisation from superior
  • Stocktake
  • Done once daily and monthly
  • Receives notification from manger as to date of stock take
  • If discrepancies occur, an investigation is to take place

Desired Skills:

  • storeman
  • kerridge
  • autoparts
  • Fork Lift
  • Forklift driving
  • Pack Goods
  • Warehouse materials
  • Manual Handling
  • Packing Goods
  • Cleaning warehouse

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Motorised Vehicle Service & Parts
  • 1 to 2 years Warehouse Operations

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Pension Fund
  • Incentive Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position