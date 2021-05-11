Storeman
To manage the storeman & transfer receive, issue & store stock in store as per requirements and ensure that all areas are kept neat & tidy.
Key Duties:
- Planning
- Prioritise stock orders for internal customers according to Kerridge
- Communicate with internal customers regarding requirements & demand
- Operate effectively
- Receives & verify stock
- Checking stock information from copy
- Returned stock
- Receives stock from branches
- Consolidates stock back into store
- Conduct a physical check
- Stock control
- Verifies information from report to what is in store
- signs report and gets authorisation from superior
- Stocktake
- Done once daily and monthly
- Receives notification from manger as to date of stock take
- If discrepancies occur, an investigation is to take place
Desired Skills:
- storeman
- kerridge
- autoparts
- Fork Lift
- Forklift driving
- Pack Goods
- Warehouse materials
- Manual Handling
- Packing Goods
- Cleaning warehouse
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Motorised Vehicle Service & Parts
- 1 to 2 years Warehouse Operations
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund
- Incentive Bonus