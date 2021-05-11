Storeman

To manage the storeman & transfer receive, issue & store stock in store as per requirements and ensure that all areas are kept neat & tidy.

Key Duties:

Planning

Prioritise stock orders for internal customers according to Kerridge

Communicate with internal customers regarding requirements & demand

Operate effectively

Receives & verify stock

Checking stock information from copy

Returned stock

Receives stock from branches

Consolidates stock back into store

Conduct a physical check

Stock control

Verifies information from report to what is in store

signs report and gets authorisation from superior

Stocktake

Done once daily and monthly

Receives notification from manger as to date of stock take

If discrepancies occur, an investigation is to take place

Desired Skills:

storeman

kerridge

autoparts

Fork Lift

Forklift driving

Pack Goods

Warehouse materials

Manual Handling

Packing Goods

Cleaning warehouse

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Motorised Vehicle Service & Parts

1 to 2 years Warehouse Operations

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Incentive Bonus

