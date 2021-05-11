Structural Engineer

May 11, 2021

  • Structural Engineer with a minimum of 7 to 9 years’ experience in general structural design and consultancy work.
  • Structural Design
  • Quality control in accordance with a quality management system
  • Site monitoring
  • Project communication (report writing, minutes, maintaining project communications within the professional team)
  • Project cost management
  • Comprehensive knowledge of structural aspects of building regulations and relevant design codes
  • Awareness of contractual aspects of projects
  • Experience in the following industries/areas: Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Civil Structures and Bridges.
  • The candidate should preferably be Professionally registered with ECSA and have a good knowledge of the Structural SANS Codes as well as the requirements of National Building Regulations (SANS 10400) and the NHBRC Home Building Manuals.
  • Experience on AutoCad, Revit and Prokon is essential

Desired Skills:

  • AutoCAD Civil 3D
  • Revit
  • Prokon

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Degree
  • Engineering Council of South Africa

About The Employer:

A young and vibrant organization is looking is seeking to add a Structural Engineer to their dynamic team of Engineers

Learn more/Apply for this position