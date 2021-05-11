- Structural Engineer with a minimum of 7 to 9 years’ experience in general structural design and consultancy work.
- Structural Design
- Quality control in accordance with a quality management system
- Site monitoring
- Project communication (report writing, minutes, maintaining project communications within the professional team)
- Project cost management
- Comprehensive knowledge of structural aspects of building regulations and relevant design codes
- Awareness of contractual aspects of projects
- Experience in the following industries/areas: Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Civil Structures and Bridges.
- The candidate should preferably be Professionally registered with ECSA and have a good knowledge of the Structural SANS Codes as well as the requirements of National Building Regulations (SANS 10400) and the NHBRC Home Building Manuals.
- Experience on AutoCad, Revit and Prokon is essential
Desired Skills:
- AutoCAD Civil 3D
- Revit
- Prokon
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- Engineering Council of South Africa
About The Employer:
A young and vibrant organization is looking is seeking to add a Structural Engineer to their dynamic team of Engineers