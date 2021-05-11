Structural Engineer

Structural Engineer with a minimum of 7 to 9 years’ experience in general structural design and consultancy work.

Structural Design

Quality control in accordance with a quality management system

Site monitoring

Project communication (report writing, minutes, maintaining project communications within the professional team)

Project cost management

Comprehensive knowledge of structural aspects of building regulations and relevant design codes

Awareness of contractual aspects of projects

Experience in the following industries/areas: Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Civil Structures and Bridges.

The candidate should preferably be Professionally registered with ECSA and have a good knowledge of the Structural SANS Codes as well as the requirements of National Building Regulations (SANS 10400) and the NHBRC Home Building Manuals.

Experience on AutoCad, Revit and Prokon is essential

Desired Skills:

AutoCAD Civil 3D

Revit

Prokon

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Engineering Council of South Africa

About The Employer:

A young and vibrant organization is looking is seeking to add a Structural Engineer to their dynamic team of Engineers

