Superintendent: Protection Services

Our client in the mining industry, has an opportunity available for a Superintendent: Protection Services to be based in the Burgersfort, Limpopo area.

Requirements:

Grade 12 /MATRIC is essential

A degree or NQF level 6 with a minimum of 5yrs relevant work experience at a similar position or a minimum of ten (10) years Military/Police experience in a senior leadership position

A thorough knowledge of private security standards and procedures with good written and oral command of the English language

Good MS Office application knowledge

Valid driving license is essential

PSIRA Grade A registration is essential

Knowledge of investigation techniques, Security systems( CCTV, integrated systems)

Knowledge of Mining industry (Minerals Act, Mines and works Act)

A valid medical Certificate or be medically fit in order to obtain such a certificate

KPAs:

Oversee the continuous monitoring and protection of company assets

Oversee the development and implementation of security awareness

Conduct security audits, risk assessments and submit report to the manager for consideration

Conduct investigations and submit reports weekly and monthly

Proactively lead and advise management team on the implementation of security procedures

Monitors and maintains all security systems

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

