Our client in the mining industry, has an opportunity available for a Superintendent: Protection Services to be based in the Burgersfort, Limpopo area.
Requirements:
- Grade 12 /MATRIC is essential
- A degree or NQF level 6 with a minimum of 5yrs relevant work experience at a similar position or a minimum of ten (10) years Military/Police experience in a senior leadership position
- A thorough knowledge of private security standards and procedures with good written and oral command of the English language
- Good MS Office application knowledge
- Valid driving license is essential
- PSIRA Grade A registration is essential
- Knowledge of investigation techniques, Security systems( CCTV, integrated systems)
- Knowledge of Mining industry (Minerals Act, Mines and works Act)
- A valid medical Certificate or be medically fit in order to obtain such a certificate
KPAs:
- Oversee the continuous monitoring and protection of company assets
- Oversee the development and implementation of security awareness
- Conduct security audits, risk assessments and submit report to the manager for consideration
- Conduct investigations and submit reports weekly and monthly
- Proactively lead and advise management team on the implementation of security procedures
- Monitors and maintains all security systems
