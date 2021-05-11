Superintendent: Protection Services

May 11, 2021

Our client in the mining industry, has an opportunity available for a Superintendent: Protection Services to be based in the Burgersfort, Limpopo area.

Requirements:

  • Grade 12 /MATRIC is essential
  • A degree or NQF level 6 with a minimum of 5yrs relevant work experience at a similar position or a minimum of ten (10) years Military/Police experience in a senior leadership position
  • A thorough knowledge of private security standards and procedures with good written and oral command of the English language
  • Good MS Office application knowledge
  • Valid driving license is essential
  • PSIRA Grade A registration is essential
  • Knowledge of investigation techniques, Security systems( CCTV, integrated systems)
  • Knowledge of Mining industry (Minerals Act, Mines and works Act)
  • A valid medical Certificate or be medically fit in order to obtain such a certificate

KPAs:

  • Oversee the continuous monitoring and protection of company assets
  • Oversee the development and implementation of security awareness
  • Conduct security audits, risk assessments and submit report to the manager for consideration
  • Conduct investigations and submit reports weekly and monthly
  • Proactively lead and advise management team on the implementation of security procedures
  • Monitors and maintains all security systems

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

