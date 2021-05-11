Systems Analyst II, IT Business Intelligence (12 Month contract) at O’Brien Recruitment

Responsibilities
- Analyze current systems solutions and business requirements
- Design new or enhanced systems to accommodate business needs
- Testing of proposed solutions
- Participate in the implementation of new solutions to ensure successful integration into current environment
- Support current solutions
- Collaborate with and support ITS and the Business
- Create and maintain documentation
- Manage existing partnerships within established agreements or contracts
- Negotiates adjustments when mutually beneficial to do so
- Discusses issues and exchanges information with partners to identify areas of mutual interest and benefit
- Looks for ways to increase the value of the partnership for all parties
- Genuinely cultivate personal bonds with colleagues in order to enhance performance throughout the organization
Requirements
- 3 years IT degree/ diploma
- 3 -5 years relevant experience
- Retail experience advantageous
- Knowledge of relevant methodologies (ability to translate business requirements into systems requirements)
- Have a results-oriented mindset in planning and implementing activities/projects