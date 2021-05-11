Systems Analyst II, IT Business Intelligence (12 Month contract) at O’Brien Recruitment

Responsibilities

  • Analyze current systems solutions and business requirements
  • Design new or enhanced systems to accommodate business needs
  • Testing of proposed solutions
  • Participate in the implementation of new solutions to ensure successful integration into current environment
  • Support current solutions
  • Collaborate with and support ITS and the Business
  • Create and maintain documentation
  • Manage existing partnerships within established agreements or contracts
  • Negotiates adjustments when mutually beneficial to do so
  • Discusses issues and exchanges information with partners to identify areas of mutual interest and benefit
  • Looks for ways to increase the value of the partnership for all parties
  • Genuinely cultivate personal bonds with colleagues in order to enhance performance throughout the organization

Requirements

  • 3 years IT degree/ diploma
  • 3 -5 years relevant experience
  • Retail experience advantageous
  • Knowledge of relevant methodologies (ability to translate business requirements into systems requirements)
  • Have a results-oriented mindset in planning and implementing activities/projects

