Tender Specialist

A key client is seeking to recruit a Tender Supervisor for their Johannesburg site:

The Tender supervisor will be responsible for the facilitating of efficient administration of tenders, tender reviews and associated tender documentation as well as serving on a dual basis as a Tender Administrator assisting with project management and compliance duties within the Quantity Surveying and Tender departments whilst also overseeing and performing administrative functions concerned with projects.

Minimum requirements:

ND Supply Chain/B dgree – Admin

8 years’ experience as a Tender Administrator/Officer or in a similar role

Relevant tertiary qualification

Strong technical understanding is advantageous

Sales experience is advantageous

MS Office with strong Excel background

Basics Strong negotiating, planning, analytical and organisational skills

Ability to work in fast moving and dynamic environment, with tight deadlines

Pay attention to detail and deadlines (efficiency)

Takes accountability and ownership of their own duties.

Self- driven and result orientation.

Team player.

Reliable.

Demonstrate high performance standards

Duties:

Analyse all tenders allocated to determine and understand the required information.

Establish the requirements and deliverables required with regard to site briefings, and the scope of work.

Where a briefing session is the compulsory, ensure that the information is communicated early enough to make arrangements for the briefing sessions to be attended.

Review the documents to establish the scope of work, the time schedule and clarify any item(s) that are unclear.

Obtain clarity from the institution which issued the tender where the unclear information cannot be cleared in the office. Ensure that the clarity is obtained by sending an e-mail to the person indicated on the tender document.

Liaise with relevant stakeholders who are required to provide the required information.

Set a deadline which is earlier to the deadline of the tender submission date for the required information to be submitted to prepared and package the tenders.

Where a deadline for submission of requited information has been adhered to, escalate to Tender Admin Manager well in time to intervene and provide direction.

Ensure that all documents of tenders allocated are printed and the BOQs are submitted to QS department for costing.

Complete all required data on the tender document accurately and neatly.

Prepare the ThobileM Building Construction checklist unless where it is stipulated to submit otherwise by the prospective client the checklist may not be prepared in the manner prescribed by ThobileM.

Prior to binding the documents ensure that the documents have been quality assured by the Tender Admin Manager.

Ensure that copies of the quality assured tender documents are filed as a scanned copy.

Neatly and presentably bind the tender documents for submission.

All tender documents to be submitted, they should be finalised one day before the submission date to ensure that quality assurance is done.

Assist other team members when the need arises.

Internal staff

External suppliers/clients

Interested candidates should send their CVs to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

tenders

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

