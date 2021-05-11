Tender Specialist

May 11, 2021

A key client is seeking to recruit a Tender Supervisor for their Johannesburg site:

The Tender supervisor will be responsible for the facilitating of efficient administration of tenders, tender reviews and associated tender documentation as well as serving on a dual basis as a Tender Administrator assisting with project management and compliance duties within the Quantity Surveying and Tender departments whilst also overseeing and performing administrative functions concerned with projects.

Minimum requirements:

  • ND Supply Chain/B dgree – Admin
  • 8 years’ experience as a Tender Administrator/Officer or in a similar role
  • Relevant tertiary qualification
  • Strong technical understanding is advantageous
  • Sales experience is advantageous
  • MS Office with strong Excel background
  • Basics Strong negotiating, planning, analytical and organisational skills
  • Ability to work in fast moving and dynamic environment, with tight deadlines
  • Pay attention to detail and deadlines (efficiency)
  • Takes accountability and ownership of their own duties.
  • Self- driven and result orientation.
  • Team player.
  • Reliable.
  • Demonstrate high performance standards

Duties:

  • Analyse all tenders allocated to determine and understand the required information.
  • Establish the requirements and deliverables required with regard to site briefings, and the scope of work.
  • Where a briefing session is the compulsory, ensure that the information is communicated early enough to make arrangements for the briefing sessions to be attended.
  • Review the documents to establish the scope of work, the time schedule and clarify any item(s) that are unclear.
  • Obtain clarity from the institution which issued the tender where the unclear information cannot be cleared in the office. Ensure that the clarity is obtained by sending an e-mail to the person indicated on the tender document.
  • Liaise with relevant stakeholders who are required to provide the required information.
  • Set a deadline which is earlier to the deadline of the tender submission date for the required information to be submitted to prepared and package the tenders.
  • Where a deadline for submission of requited information has been adhered to, escalate to Tender Admin Manager well in time to intervene and provide direction.
  • Ensure that all documents of tenders allocated are printed and the BOQs are submitted to QS department for costing.
  • Complete all required data on the tender document accurately and neatly.
  • Prepare the ThobileM Building Construction checklist unless where it is stipulated to submit otherwise by the prospective client the checklist may not be prepared in the manner prescribed by ThobileM.
  • Prior to binding the documents ensure that the documents have been quality assured by the Tender Admin Manager.
  • Ensure that copies of the quality assured tender documents are filed as a scanned copy.
  • Neatly and presentably bind the tender documents for submission.
  • All tender documents to be submitted, they should be finalised one day before the submission date to ensure that quality assurance is done.

  • Assist other team members when the need arises.

Interested candidates should send their CVs to [Email Address Removed]

