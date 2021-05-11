Truck Driver

A key client is seeking to recruit a Truck Driver to operate within their key sites.

The Driver will be responsible for conveying materials, equipment, and staff of the organization to the areas where they are required. The driver may likewise be tasked with driving different sorts of vehicles as circumstance requests. In the advent of the driver recognizing electrical or mechanical faults in vehicles, it will be his responsibility to report such issues to the Fleet Manager.

Minimum requirements:

Minimum of 10 years experience in the field of truck driving

Must have valid drivers’ license with a PrDP

Duties:

Load and unload the company’s deliveries

Transport products, materials, and staff securely to areas where they are needed

Ensure timely conveyance of staff and materials to and from places as instructed by supervisor or the manager

Carry out routine checks on vehicles and ensure they are sound

Recognize electrical and mechanical faults and report to the Fleet Co-ordinator

Report any instance of mishap or accident to the Fleet Co-ordinator

Perform periodic maintenance on vehicles, such as changing batteries and motor oil at appropriate time

Report any case of accident, injury or damage of vehicles to the Fleet Co-ordinator

Perform some other undertakings (errands) as when required by the Company

Undertake an ambassadorial role representing the business to customers, public and official bodies

Deliver product to customer satisfaction

Produce good quality, accurate monthly reports for the Client and internally

Chair site meetings in line with Company procedures

Capacity to carry out his/her obligations in an expert way. He should constantly dress in line with the organization’s clothing regulation, and should have the capacity to relate well with associates and clients

Trained and Skilled: A company driver must be very much trained. Moreover, he ought to be a skilled driver and must have the necessary authorization to drive

He should have sufficient knowledge of traffic laws and hold fast entirely to them.

Interested candidates should their CVs to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Truck Driving

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

