UI Designer/UX Design & Research

Client based in Gauteng seeks the services of UI Designer/UX Design & Research to conduct and assist in research to create a foundational understanding of users in Sub-Saharan Africa. Working across various teams and products, focusing on a range of research from evaluative to exploratory. We will use a variety of methods to plan, execute & analyze studies to ensure a deeper understanding of these users and their businesses, and communities.

Responsibilities

Identify and prioritize high-impact UX research opportunities by having a strong understanding of product design, technical requirements, and business objectives.

Work in collaboration with the team to understand and frame the research questions/needs, and quickly develop a research plan to address research goals and hypotheses.

Support ongoing UX research logistics, including developing timelines and study requirements, organizing research sessions, taking notes during study sessions.

Conduct a full range of research activities including fieldwork, literature reviews, surveys, and other relevant research approaches.

Assist with data organization, analysis, and synthesis, as well as with building research reports (creating highlight videos, slide decks, etc.).

Develop research materials (interview protocols, usability test scripts, screeners, etc.).

Awesome, self-motivated team player who enjoys problem-solving with product team partners (Design, PM, Eng)

Advocate research findings to diverse audiences through written reports and oral presentations

Skill/Experience/Education

MandatoryB.A./B.S. (Completed) in Design, Human-Centered Design, Human Factors, Psychology, HCI/Computer Science, Architecture or other related fields or equivalent practical experience. 1-3 years of professional work experience with one or more of the following user research methods: semi-structured interviews, surveys, usability studies (either live or remote), concept validation, cognitive walkthroughs, surveys (creation and analysis). Detail-oriented and able to work independently on a variety of tasks. Fluency in English. Fluency in at least one local language in Africa. Strong oral and written communication skills in English. Can prioritize time between multiple projects, and be flexible by adapting to changing schedules and different projects.

DesiredM.A/M.S./Ph.D. (completed) in Human Factors, Social Sciences, Human-Computer Interaction (HCI), Computer Science, Product Design, or another field. Knowledge of experimental design and statistical analysis. Experience conducting semi-structured interviews, contextual field visits, usability studies, surveys, and other research methods Experience with field research in emerging markets such as new internet users and digital commerce Strong systems-thinking skills; able to distill a problem space into understandable frameworks Strong product sense and focus on understanding on product/market landscape Excellent interpersonal, communication, and collaboration skills. Excellent leadership, communication, and collaboration skills. Experience working with international agencies for research & recruitment Knowledge of experimental design and statistical analysis. Experience conducting semi-structured interviews, contextual field visits, usability studies, surveys, and other research methods Experience with field research in emerging markets such as new internet users and digital commerce Strong systems-thinking skills; able to distill a problem space into understandable frameworks Strong product sense and focus on understanding on product/market landscape Excellent interpersonal, communication, and collaboration skills. Excellent leadership, communication, and collaboration skills. Experience working with international agencies for research & recruitment

Employer & Job Benefits:

