Our client based in the Lisbon looking for a Virtual Sales Representative to identify companies that are willing to upgrade or replace their existing security solutions, prospect them, qualify the lead, agree on a possible live demo of Solutions before assigning the opportunity to the Channel Account Manager who will link is to a distributor
Requirements
- Sales Quota
- Fix/ variable payment model (60/40 split)
- Additional performance based bonuses
- On target earnings indicators
- Strong Basic Salary
- Languages: English
- Meal subsidy on top of salary
- Health insurance
- Starting date: asap
- Must have strong proficiency of the English Language
