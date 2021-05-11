Virtual Sales Representative

May 11, 2021

Our client based in the Lisbon looking for a Virtual Sales Representative to identify companies that are willing to upgrade or replace their existing security solutions, prospect them, qualify the lead, agree on a possible live demo of Solutions before assigning the opportunity to the Channel Account Manager who will link is to a distributor

Requirements

  • Sales Quota
  • Fix/ variable payment model (60/40 split)
  • Additional performance based bonuses
  • On target earnings indicators
  • Strong Basic Salary
  • Languages: English
  • Meal subsidy on top of salary
  • Health insurance
  • Starting date: asap
  • Must have strong proficiency of the English Language

