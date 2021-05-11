Virtual Sales Representative

Our client based in the Lisbon looking for a Virtual Sales Representative to identify companies that are willing to upgrade or replace their existing security solutions, prospect them, qualify the lead, agree on a possible live demo of Solutions before assigning the opportunity to the Channel Account Manager who will link is to a distributor

Requirements

Sales Quota

Fix/ variable payment model (60/40 split)

Additional performance based bonuses

On target earnings indicators

Strong Basic Salary

Languages: English

Meal subsidy on top of salary

Health insurance

Starting date: asap

Must have strong proficiency of the English Language

Visit [URL Removed] for more information

Learn more/Apply for this position