Job Title: VISUAL MERCHANDISER
Reporting to: BRAND GENERAL MANAGER
Main Purpose:To take responsibility for the planning and execution of all marketing and sales activities as defined by the Brand General Manager Responsible for shelving strategy : setting quantitative targets (such as share of shelf), qualitative targets (respect of brand guidelines, presence of testers, glorifiers, personalization, etc) Co-responsible for promotional strategy (with brand managers): in charge of selection of promotional offers (PWP, GWP, creation of exclusive offers to retailers…), and of their execution in-store. Co-responsible (with brand managers) of the success of initiatives launches : develops sales brochures for sales reps and sales manager, and runs the tracking on volume and on in-store fundamentals (checking on listing of the initiative, on the way it is shelved and it is displayed in-store; centralization of launch reports Ultimately, this role is in charge of developing the equity of the brands in-store and equips the sales teams with the tools to gain in-store visibility.
Key Results Area:
Brand Merchandising Guidelines
- Total responsibility for the merchandising manual
- Agree brand specifics with the Brand Managers and National Sales Manager
- Quarterly update communication to sales team – generic + Markham + Foschini + Stuttafords (store specific – top 5)
- Identify, drive training opportunities for the sales team
Project manage all in store improvement projects
- Permanent and temporary fixtures
- Liaise and coordinate all project elements with the relevant Brand Manager, National Sales Manager, shopfitter and retailer key contacts directly
- Source and train on a project management software
- Identify and suggest areas of opportunity per brand per store, to the National Sales Manager for retailer space negotiations
- Key projects – Area Manager sell-in book requirement; key account management plan VIP document; lit shelf strips; luxury brand fixtures; layouts
Management of shelving data
- Setup and maintain a data base of shelf space by brand by retailer
- In store improvement reporting – current shelf, location and required corrective action
- Setup and maintain a national visual library of brand locations by store – top 20 mall focus
- Identify and suggest areas of opportunity per brand per store, to the National Sales Manager; 3 -6 months prior, in line with retailer layouts schedule
- Feedback concerns to National Sales Manager in preparation for layouts reviews
Manage Brand Grids
- Setup and maintain grid by brand by retailer database
- Review store min/max versus stock optimum (budget allowed)
- Provide feedback on brand concerns and equity issues to the National Sales Manager
Oversee the implementation of in store shelf tools
- Shelf tools – standardization, communication and implementation of logo strips, light-box transparencies, shelf strips, price labels, tester/counter and floor stands
- Liaise with Brand Managers individually
- Monitor, order and provide feedback to Brand Managers for budget control purposes
- Control communication to all relevant stakeholders Brand Managers, Display coordinator and Sales Team
- Provide internal feedback – visual improvement (pics), impact on sales
Coordination of light-box trannies
- Coordinate monthly Area Manager requests
- Place orders with the POS material production department
- Reconcile each month’s invoices with the Brand Managers
Coordination of divisional marketing activities by retailer by month
- Liaise with Brand Managers individually
- Coordinate all planned marketing activities by retailer by month
- Coordinate, allocate and communicate brand exposure plans for all shared POS elements
- Communicate activity plan per month per retailer to all key stakeholders
- Inspect and analyse implementation (e.g. external Grapevine / retailer execution and internal); particular focus on key doors, providing feedback to all relevant internal and external stakeholders
Execution of new lines
- Identify and communicate additional shelf space requirements by brand by store for the new sku/launch, for the National Sales Manager space negotiation, 3-6 months prior to execution, in line with retailer layouts
- Coordination of marketing plans per retailer per week
Centre Courts
- Liaise with relevant Brand Manager and Display coordinator
- Monitor and coordinate communication and implementation – quality of execution, including stock, staffing BA awareness/tools and second POS
- Provide promotional feedback on all courts
- Analyse sales generated versus costs incurred
Coordination of POS material
- Track and coordinate POS material per brand
- Setup database of second POS areas per store
Execution of windows
- Ensure timeous execution of windows by coordinating Brand Manager and Visual department efforts
- Information hub for all retailer queries
Stocks and Sales analysis
- Coordination and analysis of sell-in and sell-through performance
- Assist in sell-in and sell-through target setting by brand by retailer
- Top 20 store analysis per Area Manager
- Identify and communicate areas of opportunities and weaknesses – weekly, monthly
- Monitor timeous execution of retailer promotional plans i.e. plan versus confirmed versus actual units sent
Compilation and communication of key aspects for conference files, supplier visits and strategy meetings
- Merchandising guidelines, grids, in store visual improvement plans, min/max, plans and feedback on brand specific POS projects
- Standardise and coordinate Brand Manager templates
- Setup, coordinate and maintain shared drive
- Sell-in and Sell-through analysis
- Arrange photography of items
Coordination of competitor information
- Coordinate and provide monthly feedback to the team
- Coordinate and maintain competitive price analysis template
Coordination of new store openings and revamps
- Setup and coordinate new store template
- Monitor and coordinate all aspects of new store/revamps openings
- Independents offer list and redundant stock clearance
- Job Specific Requirements:
- Matric or Grade 12
- Code 8 driver’s license
- Relevant Diploma or Degree
- 3-4 years retail experience preferably within the cosmetic or fragrance industry
- MS Office Word, Excel (advanced) Powerpoint and Outlook
QUALIFICATIONS AND ATTRIBUTES REQUIRED
- The ability to work logically and systematically, with good time management;
- Problem-solving skills and the ability to think laterally whilst offering creative solutions;
- The ability to work with people at different levels;
- Flexibility and the ability to manage change;
- Strong interpersonal skills;
- Excellent communication skills;
- Negotiation skills;
- The ability to work well as part of a team
- A positive attitude to continued learning
- Good organisational skills and a high degree of accuracy is required
- Ability to work independently
- Ability to work under pressure
- Logical Reasoning Skills
- Assertive
- Problem solving ability
- Attention to detail
- Self motivated
- Excellence orientation
Desired Skills:
- Women’s Fashion
- Fashion accessories
- Merchandising
- Planogram
- Department Store
- Fashion Trends
- Visual Merchandising
- Trend Forecasting
- Merchandise
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension Fund
- Medical Aid