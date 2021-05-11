Visual Merchandiser

May 11, 2021

  • Job Title: VISUAL MERCHANDISER

  • Reporting to: BRAND GENERAL MANAGER

  • Main Purpose:To take responsibility for the planning and execution of all marketing and sales activities as defined by the Brand General Manager Responsible for shelving strategy : setting quantitative targets (such as share of shelf), qualitative targets (respect of brand guidelines, presence of testers, glorifiers, personalization, etc) Co-responsible for promotional strategy (with brand managers): in charge of selection of promotional offers (PWP, GWP, creation of exclusive offers to retailers…), and of their execution in-store. Co-responsible (with brand managers) of the success of initiatives launches : develops sales brochures for sales reps and sales manager, and runs the tracking on volume and on in-store fundamentals (checking on listing of the initiative, on the way it is shelved and it is displayed in-store; centralization of launch reports Ultimately, this role is in charge of developing the equity of the brands in-store and equips the sales teams with the tools to gain in-store visibility.

  • Key Results Area:

Brand Merchandising Guidelines

  • Total responsibility for the merchandising manual
  • Agree brand specifics with the Brand Managers and National Sales Manager
  • Quarterly update communication to sales team – generic + Markham + Foschini + Stuttafords (store specific – top 5)
  • Identify, drive training opportunities for the sales team

Project manage all in store improvement projects

  • Permanent and temporary fixtures
  • Liaise and coordinate all project elements with the relevant Brand Manager, National Sales Manager, shopfitter and retailer key contacts directly
  • Source and train on a project management software
  • Identify and suggest areas of opportunity per brand per store, to the National Sales Manager for retailer space negotiations
  • Key projects – Area Manager sell-in book requirement; key account management plan VIP document; lit shelf strips; luxury brand fixtures; layouts

Management of shelving data

  • Setup and maintain a data base of shelf space by brand by retailer
  • In store improvement reporting – current shelf, location and required corrective action
  • Setup and maintain a national visual library of brand locations by store – top 20 mall focus
  • Identify and suggest areas of opportunity per brand per store, to the National Sales Manager; 3 -6 months prior, in line with retailer layouts schedule
  • Feedback concerns to National Sales Manager in preparation for layouts reviews

Manage Brand Grids

  • Setup and maintain grid by brand by retailer database
  • Review store min/max versus stock optimum (budget allowed)
  • Provide feedback on brand concerns and equity issues to the National Sales Manager

Oversee the implementation of in store shelf tools

  • Shelf tools – standardization, communication and implementation of logo strips, light-box transparencies, shelf strips, price labels, tester/counter and floor stands
  • Liaise with Brand Managers individually
  • Monitor, order and provide feedback to Brand Managers for budget control purposes
  • Control communication to all relevant stakeholders Brand Managers, Display coordinator and Sales Team
  • Provide internal feedback – visual improvement (pics), impact on sales

Coordination of light-box trannies

  • Coordinate monthly Area Manager requests
  • Place orders with the POS material production department
  • Reconcile each month’s invoices with the Brand Managers

Coordination of divisional marketing activities by retailer by month

  • Liaise with Brand Managers individually
  • Coordinate all planned marketing activities by retailer by month
  • Coordinate, allocate and communicate brand exposure plans for all shared POS elements
  • Communicate activity plan per month per retailer to all key stakeholders
  • Inspect and analyse implementation (e.g. external Grapevine / retailer execution and internal); particular focus on key doors, providing feedback to all relevant internal and external stakeholders

Execution of new lines

  • Identify and communicate additional shelf space requirements by brand by store for the new sku/launch, for the National Sales Manager space negotiation, 3-6 months prior to execution, in line with retailer layouts
  • Coordination of marketing plans per retailer per week

Centre Courts

  • Liaise with relevant Brand Manager and Display coordinator
  • Monitor and coordinate communication and implementation – quality of execution, including stock, staffing BA awareness/tools and second POS
  • Provide promotional feedback on all courts
  • Analyse sales generated versus costs incurred

Coordination of POS material

  • Track and coordinate POS material per brand
  • Setup database of second POS areas per store

Execution of windows

  • Ensure timeous execution of windows by coordinating Brand Manager and Visual department efforts
  • Information hub for all retailer queries

Stocks and Sales analysis

  • Coordination and analysis of sell-in and sell-through performance
  • Assist in sell-in and sell-through target setting by brand by retailer
  • Top 20 store analysis per Area Manager
  • Identify and communicate areas of opportunities and weaknesses – weekly, monthly
  • Monitor timeous execution of retailer promotional plans i.e. plan versus confirmed versus actual units sent

Compilation and communication of key aspects for conference files, supplier visits and strategy meetings

  • Merchandising guidelines, grids, in store visual improvement plans, min/max, plans and feedback on brand specific POS projects
  • Standardise and coordinate Brand Manager templates
  • Setup, coordinate and maintain shared drive
  • Sell-in and Sell-through analysis
  • Arrange photography of items

Coordination of competitor information

  • Coordinate and provide monthly feedback to the team
  • Coordinate and maintain competitive price analysis template

Coordination of new store openings and revamps

  • Setup and coordinate new store template
  • Monitor and coordinate all aspects of new store/revamps openings
  • Independents offer list and redundant stock clearance
  • Job Specific Requirements:
  • Matric or Grade 12
  • Code 8 driver’s license
  • Relevant Diploma or Degree
  • 3-4 years retail experience preferably within the cosmetic or fragrance industry
  • MS Office Word, Excel (advanced) Powerpoint and Outlook

QUALIFICATIONS AND ATTRIBUTES REQUIRED

  • The ability to work logically and systematically, with good time management;
  • Problem-solving skills and the ability to think laterally whilst offering creative solutions;
  • The ability to work with people at different levels;
  • Flexibility and the ability to manage change;
  • Strong interpersonal skills;
  • Excellent communication skills;
  • Negotiation skills;
  • The ability to work well as part of a team
  • A positive attitude to continued learning
  • Good organisational skills and a high degree of accuracy is required
  • Ability to work independently
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Logical Reasoning Skills
  • Assertive
  • Problem solving ability
  • Attention to detail
  • Self motivated
  • Excellence orientation

Desired Skills:

  • Women’s Fashion
  • Fashion accessories
  • Merchandising
  • Planogram
  • Department Store
  • Fashion Trends
  • Visual Merchandising
  • Trend Forecasting
  • Merchandise

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Pension Fund
  • Medical Aid

Learn more/Apply for this position