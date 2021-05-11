Visual Merchandiser

Main Purpose:To take responsibility for the planning and execution of all marketing and sales activities as defined by the Brand General Manager Responsible for shelving strategy : setting quantitative targets (such as share of shelf), qualitative targets (respect of brand guidelines, presence of testers, glorifiers, personalization, etc) Co-responsible for promotional strategy (with brand managers): in charge of selection of promotional offers (PWP, GWP, creation of exclusive offers to retailers…), and of their execution in-store. Co-responsible (with brand managers) of the success of initiatives launches : develops sales brochures for sales reps and sales manager, and runs the tracking on volume and on in-store fundamentals (checking on listing of the initiative, on the way it is shelved and it is displayed in-store; centralization of launch reports Ultimately, this role is in charge of developing the equity of the brands in-store and equips the sales teams with the tools to gain in-store visibility.