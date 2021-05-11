Wealth Manager

May 11, 2021

  • Financial advice to HNW clients
  • Financial planning
  • Investment management
  • New client acquisition
  • Client relationship management

Knowledge and Experience:

  • BCom Degree
  • Regulatory Exams completed
  • At least 5 years sales experience as a financial adviser
  • Thorough understanding of investments and risk planning
  • Experience in estate planning would be to your advantage

Competencies:

  • Advanced Communication (English business language)
  • Analytical Thinking
  • Achievement Orientation
  • Enterprising Potential
  • Numeracy Skills
  • Adaptability
  • Stress Tolerance and Resilience

Desired Skills:

  • Risk Analysis
  • Investments
  • Financial Advisor
  • Wealth Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position