Wealth Manager

- Financial advice to HNW clients
- Financial planning
- Investment management
- New client acquisition
- Client relationship management
Knowledge and Experience:
- BCom Degree
- Regulatory Exams completed
- At least 5 years sales experience as a financial adviser
- Thorough understanding of investments and risk planning
- Experience in estate planning would be to your advantage
Competencies:
- Advanced Communication (English business language)
- Analytical Thinking
- Achievement Orientation
- Enterprising Potential
- Numeracy Skills
- Adaptability
- Stress Tolerance and Resilience
Desired Skills:
- Risk Analysis
- Investments
- Financial Advisor
- Wealth Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree