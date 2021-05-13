Account Manager Enterprise

The Accounts Manager will be responsible for proactive marketing, Sourcing and Management of Investments including client relationship management
The successful candidate’s responsibilities will be to:
- Identify opportunities and proactively market and pursue new investment opportunities within the sector of responsibility.
- Network with key role players in each sector.
- Present product offerings to various stakeholders.
- Negotiate and conclude business deals in line with divisional targets.
- Develop and maintain client relationships.
- Ensure process standards are adhered to for concluding investment approval.
- Follow up and advise clients on progress of investment application.
- Assist the Due Diligence team and Financial Analysts in sourcing data or information.
- Utilise the analysed findings to prepare and submit the executive summary to the Credit Committee.
- Manage the disbursement process and ensure the related standards are adhered to.
- Manage and resolve conflict issues.
- Ensure all procedures and processes comply with the required legislation and/or corporate policies.
The following minimum requirements should be met in order to be considered:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting / Finance / Agricultural Economics.
- Three (3) years’ experience in an SMME financing environment.
- Three (3) years’ proven experience in deal making
- Advanced knowledge of SMME financing products and application of financing instruments.
- Detailed understanding of SMME market environment.
- Strong customer acquisition, retention and relationship management skills.
- Strong planning, organizational and negotiation skills.
- High focus on results and customer satisfaction.
- Ability to prioritise tasks and drive performance.
- Entrepreneurial and commercial skills.
- Knowledge of relevant legislation e.g. Banks Act, FAIS, FICA, NCA, PFMA etc.
