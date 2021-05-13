Accountant

We are looking for a financial accountant to join a high-profile listed client of ours on a 6 – 12 month contract.

The accountant will do the end to end accounting function, meaning capturing source documents all the way to AFS and tax preparation.

Responsibilities/ Duties:

Handle supporting schedules and general ledgers and check trial balances. (Bank reconciliations etc)

Prepare estimated tax payments and notices by ensuring tax compliance support.

Validate data completeness and accuracy

Document financial transactions by entering account information (Sage Evolution)

Summarize current financial status by collecting information; preparing balance sheet, profit and loss statement and other reports (Reports to A&RC)

Substantiate financial transactions by auditing documents (Handle audit queries)

Prepare financial statements CaseWare

Any ad-hoc requirements as needed

The role requires

2 years full financial accounting experience

Completed BCom Degree

Experience with Caseware essential

Must be available immediately

