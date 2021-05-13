Accountant (Fixed-term)

Minimum Responsibilities:
- Confirmation of intergroup/related party transactions
- Preparation of assigned notes to the annual financial statements
- Preparation of financial statements for review by senior management
- Assist with ad hoc Statutory financial tasks/projects
- Hyperion Financial Management administrator for the Retail affluent reporting team
Qualification:
- BCOMM
- A minimum of 2+ years’ experience will be an advantage
- Good technical accounting knowledge
- Knowledge of financial reporting systems (Hyperion Financial Management, Walker & Essbase) will be an advantage
- Advanced Excel skills
Desired Skills:
- BCOMM
- Accounting
- Statutory financial tasks/projects
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma