Accountant (Fixed-term)

May 13, 2021

Minimum Responsibilities:

  • Confirmation of intergroup/related party transactions
  • Preparation of assigned notes to the annual financial statements
  • Preparation of financial statements for review by senior management
  • Assist with ad hoc Statutory financial tasks/projects
  • Hyperion Financial Management administrator for the Retail affluent reporting team

Qualification:

  • BCOMM
  • A minimum of 2+ years’ experience will be an advantage
  • Good technical accounting knowledge
  • Knowledge of financial reporting systems (Hyperion Financial Management, Walker & Essbase) will be an advantage
  • Advanced Excel skills

Desired Skills:

  • BCOMM
  • Accounting
  • Statutory financial tasks/projects

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

