Accounts Payable Specialist

Seeking an experienced AP Specialist who is fluent in Portuguese for a 6 month FTC in a large logistics company.

PLEASE ONLY APPLY IF YOU ARE ABLE TO SPEAK PORTUGUESE FLUENTLY

Requirements:

Immediately available

NO ITC or Crim

Completed Matric

Must be proficient in SAP

Cargowise advantageous

Related tertiary advantageous

Duties included:

Reconciliations

Processing of payments

Handling queries

Submission of POP’s

Month end reporting

Other related duties as required

Desired Skills:

SAP

CARGOWISE

PORTUGUESE

CREDITORS

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Logistics and transport company with global footprint

Learn more/Apply for this position