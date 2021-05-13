Accounts Payable Specialist

May 13, 2021

Seeking an experienced AP Specialist who is fluent in Portuguese for a 6 month FTC in a large logistics company.

PLEASE ONLY APPLY IF YOU ARE ABLE TO SPEAK PORTUGUESE FLUENTLY

Requirements:

  • Immediately available
  • NO ITC or Crim
  • Completed Matric
  • Must be proficient in SAP
  • Cargowise advantageous
  • Related tertiary advantageous

Duties included:

  • Reconciliations
  • Processing of payments
  • Handling queries
  • Submission of POP’s
  • Month end reporting
  • Other related duties as required

Desired Skills:

  • SAP
  • CARGOWISE
  • PORTUGUESE
  • CREDITORS
  • ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Logistics and transport company with global footprint

