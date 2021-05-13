Accounts Payable Specialist

Seeking an experienced AP Specialist who is fluent in Portuguese for a 6 month FTC in a large logistics company.
PLEASE ONLY APPLY IF YOU ARE ABLE TO SPEAK PORTUGUESE FLUENTLY
Requirements:
- Immediately available
- NO ITC or Crim
- Completed Matric
- Must be proficient in SAP
- Cargowise advantageous
- Related tertiary advantageous
Duties included:
- Reconciliations
- Processing of payments
- Handling queries
- Submission of POP’s
- Month end reporting
- Other related duties as required
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- CARGOWISE
- PORTUGUESE
- CREDITORS
- ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Logistics and transport company with global footprint