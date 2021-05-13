Analyst Developer: Bancs

May 13, 2021

A well established Commercial Bank in Gauteng is looking for an experienced Analyst Developer: Bancs to join their fast growing team on a remote working basis.

Purpose:

To be responsible for project design, development, implementation and maintenance of java based initiatives on the Bancs platform.

  • Focus on integration and new solutions, scaling and integration points; achieving the design, including breaking down the technical work packets and building the architecture.
  • Obtain technical knowledge related to the Back-End (BANCS) development environments and platform architecture.
  • Independently create solution design documentation (technical specifications) from book of work initiatives and escalated investigations of bugs in Production

Execute the design:

  • Understand the requirement (business need and purpose)
  • Understand the existing systems that will be affected by new requirements
  • Understand the impact on other systems (i.e. Front-End)
  • Set-up a functional description (FD) handover / technical specification (TS) high-level design meeting
  • Ensure the design is simple, easy maintainable, user orientated & user friendly, efficient and adhere to the Banks Enterprises design standards, tooling and methodologies.
  • Develop major performance efficient enhancements in the production environment according to the provided technical specifications.
  • Ensure the application of simplistic and effective Java code
  • Understand the impact of code: engage with Bancs Core technical and Business Analysts for specific scenarios to be tested & impact of code changes on other parts of the BANCS system
  • Develop new requirements for specific projects under leadership of Project Team Leader
  • Fix major and minor bugs in the Production environment
  • Fix escalated bugs for existing Back-End products in the Production environment
  • Conduct investigations based on requests
  • Provide feedback to investigation requester and Team Leader of relevant Business Analyst
  • Perform unit and integration testing on existing environments and new developments
  • Provide testing assistance to developer(s)
  • Update / amend test plans according to solution development to ensure coverage of all areas
  • Provide implementation instructions for new development
  • Provide support to the Development / QA / Production environment(s)
  • Take and perform a lead role in projects
  • Design and develop new products for specific projects as per the book of work initiatives; unpack what exactly needs to be done at a technical level and break it down into work packets for the developer to complete

Qualifications:

  • Matric
  • Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology, Computer Science or similiar degree

Knowledge:

Minimum:

  • IT systems development processes
  • Application development
  • Standards and governance
  • Testing practices
  • Banking systems environment
  • System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
  • Agile development life cycle

Ideal Knowledge:

  • UML
  • Systems analysis and design
  • System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Solid understanding of:

  • Banking systems environment
  • Banking business model
  • Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
  • Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss, Hibernate)

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

