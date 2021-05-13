Analyst Developer (Java) (Digital) at Parvana

Analyst Developer (Java) (Digital) (Parvana)
About the Client:
- Our client is South Africas leading digital financial institution that enables over 13.5 million clients to transact, save, insure and access credit in real-time. They currently have more than 840 branches and over 13 500 employees and are still growing. Growth is focused not only on clients, but also on employees, who have access to training and development opportunities to help them unlock their full potential. Our client employs passionate people who excel in a rapidly-changing digital environment and consistently deliver value.
Responsibilities:
- Developing remote applications in accordance with specific business requirements.
Qualifications:
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
Skills / Experience:
- 7 years proven software development
- Essential experience in the following development languages is required:
- JavaScript Framework | XML | HTML 5 | CSS
- Java | JSP | SQL | Web Services | Spring
- Rest Services | Mobile Development | Maven
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Application development
- Standards and governance
- Agile development life cycle
- Testing practices
- UML
- Systems analysis and design
- System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
- Banking systems environment
- Banking business model
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
- Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss, Hibernate)
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]