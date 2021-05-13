Assembly Foreman

A well-established manufacturing company based in Cape Town is looking for an Assembly Foreman to join their team.

Salary R420000 per annum, cost to company

Responsibilities

Supervise the running of the factory facility and staff

Review work orders, product specs, for scheduled work assignments within the department on the basis of priority and worker skill

Assign duties to department group leaders to coincide with current production schedules and ensure work is performed in a safe and qualified manner

Plan production-related procurement activities and authorization of purchase requisitions

Requisition tools, supplies, and equipment for the department

Supervise, train, evaluate, and discipline subordinates

Coordinate hand-offs between Assembly

Coordinate schedule status and changes with planners daily

Responsible for stock control and stock counts

Run floor meetings and get commitments on production milestones and hold team leaders accountable

Report production status weekly to the Branch Manager

Ensuring compliance to safety, health, environmental, and quality standards

Plan and coordinate repair of warrantees claims

Other assignments as designated by the supervisor

Establish standards, procedures, and other documents in accordance with ISO

Minimum Requirements

Operations Management Certificate or equivalent

5 -10 years of related experience

Computer literate on MS Office

Desired Skills:

Assembly

Health & Safety

Operations Management

Production Planning

Scheduling

Stock Control

Supervising

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension

