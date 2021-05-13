A well-established manufacturing company based in Cape Town is looking for an Assembly Foreman to join their team.
Salary R420000 per annum, cost to company
Responsibilities
- Supervise the running of the factory facility and staff
- Review work orders, product specs, for scheduled work assignments within the department on the basis of priority and worker skill
- Assign duties to department group leaders to coincide with current production schedules and ensure work is performed in a safe and qualified manner
- Plan production-related procurement activities and authorization of purchase requisitions
- Requisition tools, supplies, and equipment for the department
- Supervise, train, evaluate, and discipline subordinates
- Coordinate hand-offs between Assembly
- Coordinate schedule status and changes with planners daily
- Responsible for stock control and stock counts
- Run floor meetings and get commitments on production milestones and hold team leaders accountable
- Report production status weekly to the Branch Manager
- Ensuring compliance to safety, health, environmental, and quality standards
- Plan and coordinate repair of warrantees claims
- Other assignments as designated by the supervisor
- Establish standards, procedures, and other documents in accordance with ISO
Minimum Requirements
- Operations Management Certificate or equivalent
- 5 -10 years of related experience
- Computer literate on MS Office
Desired Skills:
- Assembly
- Health & Safety
- Operations Management
- Production Planning
- Scheduling
- Stock Control
- Supervising
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension