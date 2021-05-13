Assembly Foreman

May 13, 2021

A well-established manufacturing company based in Cape Town is looking for an Assembly Foreman to join their team.

Salary R420000 per annum, cost to company

Responsibilities

  • Supervise the running of the factory facility and staff
  • Review work orders, product specs, for scheduled work assignments within the department on the basis of priority and worker skill
  • Assign duties to department group leaders to coincide with current production schedules and ensure work is performed in a safe and qualified manner
  • Plan production-related procurement activities and authorization of purchase requisitions
  • Requisition tools, supplies, and equipment for the department
  • Supervise, train, evaluate, and discipline subordinates
  • Coordinate hand-offs between Assembly
  • Coordinate schedule status and changes with planners daily
  • Responsible for stock control and stock counts
  • Run floor meetings and get commitments on production milestones and hold team leaders accountable
  • Report production status weekly to the Branch Manager
  • Ensuring compliance to safety, health, environmental, and quality standards
  • Plan and coordinate repair of warrantees claims
  • Other assignments as designated by the supervisor
  • Establish standards, procedures, and other documents in accordance with ISO

Minimum Requirements

  • Operations Management Certificate or equivalent
  • 5 -10 years of related experience
  • Computer literate on MS Office

Desired Skills:

  • Assembly
  • Health & Safety
  • Operations Management
  • Production Planning
  • Scheduling
  • Stock Control
  • Supervising

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Pension

Learn more/Apply for this position