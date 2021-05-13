Asset Care Specialist at Shatterprufe

Shatterprufe is the leading manufacturer and distributor of OE Auto and aftermarket replacement glass products. The company manufactures genuine Shatterprufe laminated windscreens and Armourplate toughened automotive safety glass products. Three automotive glass plants manufacture over 4 million pieces of laminated and toughened glass a year for customers worldwide.

Shatterprufe products are installed by Original Motor manufacturers in Southern Africa.

Main job purpose:

To lead and co-ordinate the development, implementation and execution of asset care processes within Shatterprufe, driving user compliance and continuous improvement to leverage equipment, productivity, reliability and maintainability, thereby enabling high plant availability and utilisation at lowest cost.

Main Objective:

Provide overall support for the implementation and execution of Asset care in order to deliver a high level of cost effective equipment reliability and asset preservation.

Implement programs, operating standards, business processes and cost reduction initiatives within Struandale to increase reliability and reduce maintenance costs.

To coordinate the scheduling of preventative maintenance tasks for the Struandale Plant to ensure Site performs to their maximum capability, to minimise down time and to improve on quality.

Responsible for the full administration function within the Engineering department (monthly reports, repairs, service schedules, machine data, etc).

Establish and improve work methods to remain cost competitive and maintain work standards.

To ensure staff are effectively managed and held accountable through performance and disciplinary procedures, and that staff are developed and mentored through the talent management and IDP processes.

Ensure effective communication of relevant information to all stakeholders to support effective decision making for the business.

Critical job requirements:

Qualification(s):

NDip Mechanical / Industrical Engineer.

Grade 12.

Knowledge:

Specialist knowledge of SAP PM module.

Knowledge of PLC programming (Allen Bradley), root cause analysis.

Speciliast knowledge on preventative maintenance systems.

Working knowledge of OSHACT.

Skills:

Able to drive continuous improvement initiatives.

Process and detail orientated.

Data minded.

Computer Literacy (MS Office).

Able to share information and provide input for strategic thinking and management decision making.

Ability to communicate effectively across all levels in the business.

Strong analytical ability with problem solving.

Experience:

5 years planning experience with SAP PM Module.

1 year Supervisory experience.

2 years experience within a manufaturing environment.

