Audit Assistant – Johannesburg

Our client is recruting for a Assistant Accountant in Johannesburg.

Duties:

Assistant internal auditors ensure organizations’ accounting procedures and systems are accurate.

Carry out a full audit of an organization; including accessing risk and taking the necessary risk management steps to forestall fraud

Ensure control management regarding financial reliability and compliance by making sure that directions and regulations are strictly adhered to

Assisting preparing reports that clearly reflects the audit results

Obtain, analyse, and evaluate accounting documentation, reports, and data

Assist to document the audit process and prepares audit findings

Assist to do a follow-up on the audit assignments giving to other department/branch

Check all accounting process and clients’ databases

Regularly update clients’ accounts to function properly

Assist inspecting budgets, balance sheets and other related financial records and statements

Help to review and proffer solution to internal audit issues

Check and verify all accounting books and records in conformity with industry standards, best practices, and company guidelines

Assisting to supervise, train, and mentor staff, including interns on audit processes

Assisting to conduct risk assessments and also prepare risk registers

Assisting to Evaluate the internal control

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Accountancy, Accounting, or Finance

Proven teamwork and problem-solving abilities

Strong ability to work on multiple tasks or assignments

Possess excellent communication skills

Able to pay attention to detail

Possess strong organizational skills

Possess a high level of professionalism, integrity, and truthfulness in all dealings

Knowledge of legal and financial systems

Ability to do proper documentation; possess good record keeping ability

Possess strong knowledge of auditing standards, procedures, laws, rules, and regulations

Possess advanced skills in computer applications like Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and other accounting software

Strong ability to work with people of diverse backgrounds

Please forward your CV to [Email Address Removed] or alternatively apply online Ref: NDAudit

Please note that if you have not received any response in 14 days your application has been unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Degree in Accounting

Problem solving

internal auditor

financial reliability

Learn more/Apply for this position