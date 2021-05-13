Audit Assistant – Johannesburg

May 13, 2021

Our client is recruting for a Assistant Accountant in Johannesburg.

Duties:

  • Assistant internal auditors ensure organizations’ accounting procedures and systems are accurate.
  • Carry out a full audit of an organization; including accessing risk and taking the necessary risk management steps to forestall fraud
  • Ensure control management regarding financial reliability and compliance by making sure that directions and regulations are strictly adhered to
  • Assisting preparing reports that clearly reflects the audit results
  • Obtain, analyse, and evaluate accounting documentation, reports, and data
  • Assist to document the audit process and prepares audit findings
  • Assist to do a follow-up on the audit assignments giving to other department/branch
  • Check all accounting process and clients’ databases
  • Regularly update clients’ accounts to function properly
  • Assist inspecting budgets, balance sheets and other related financial records and statements
  • Help to review and proffer solution to internal audit issues
  • Check and verify all accounting books and records in conformity with industry standards, best practices, and company guidelines
  • Assisting to supervise, train, and mentor staff, including interns on audit processes
  • Assisting to conduct risk assessments and also prepare risk registers
  • Assisting to Evaluate the internal control

Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Accountancy, Accounting, or Finance
  • Proven teamwork and problem-solving abilities
  • Strong ability to work on multiple tasks or assignments
  • Possess excellent communication skills
  • Able to pay attention to detail
  • Possess strong organizational skills
  • Possess a high level of professionalism, integrity, and truthfulness in all dealings
  • Knowledge of legal and financial systems
  • Ability to do proper documentation; possess good record keeping ability
  • Possess strong knowledge of auditing standards, procedures, laws, rules, and regulations
  • Possess advanced skills in computer applications like Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and other accounting software
  • Strong ability to work with people of diverse backgrounds

Please forward your CV to [Email Address Removed] or alternatively apply online Ref: NDAudit
Please note that if you have not received any response in 14 days your application has been unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

  • Degree in Accounting
  • Problem solving
  • internal auditor
  • financial reliability

Learn more/Apply for this position