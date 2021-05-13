Audit Assistant – Johannesburg

Our client is recruting for a Assistant Accountant in Johannesburg.
Duties:
- Assistant internal auditors ensure organizations’ accounting procedures and systems are accurate.
- Carry out a full audit of an organization; including accessing risk and taking the necessary risk management steps to forestall fraud
- Ensure control management regarding financial reliability and compliance by making sure that directions and regulations are strictly adhered to
- Assisting preparing reports that clearly reflects the audit results
- Obtain, analyse, and evaluate accounting documentation, reports, and data
- Assist to document the audit process and prepares audit findings
- Assist to do a follow-up on the audit assignments giving to other department/branch
- Check all accounting process and clients’ databases
- Regularly update clients’ accounts to function properly
- Assist inspecting budgets, balance sheets and other related financial records and statements
- Help to review and proffer solution to internal audit issues
- Check and verify all accounting books and records in conformity with industry standards, best practices, and company guidelines
- Assisting to supervise, train, and mentor staff, including interns on audit processes
- Assisting to conduct risk assessments and also prepare risk registers
- Assisting to Evaluate the internal control
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Accountancy, Accounting, or Finance
- Proven teamwork and problem-solving abilities
- Strong ability to work on multiple tasks or assignments
- Possess excellent communication skills
- Able to pay attention to detail
- Possess strong organizational skills
- Possess a high level of professionalism, integrity, and truthfulness in all dealings
- Knowledge of legal and financial systems
- Ability to do proper documentation; possess good record keeping ability
- Possess strong knowledge of auditing standards, procedures, laws, rules, and regulations
- Possess advanced skills in computer applications like Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and other accounting software
- Strong ability to work with people of diverse backgrounds
