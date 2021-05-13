B Comm Graduate with completed Articles

Talented B Comm graduate with completed articles, with specific interest in the manufacturing industry, and having manufacturing clients during articles, is required by the manufacturing company to clear out a backlog in the financial department.

Main duties will include assisting company’s accountants with day-to-day duties, including purchase orders, debtors, creditors, account reconciliations, intercompany’s, filing, administration, assisting internal amd external auditors during audit.

Minimum qualifications – B Comm with completed articles

This is a one-year limited duration contract with a possibility of career advancement to an Accountant permanent role

if you don’t receive response within 14 to 21 days from the date of this advert, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

manufacturing

financial administration

purchase orders

SAP

Degree

articles

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

