Business Analysis – Finance

May 13, 2021

Our client is looking to hire a Business Analyst to join their dynamic team.

The purpose of the role is to understand the business requirements, and through a structured process, modelling, validating and translating it into business requirement specifications that are used by developers to craft a technical solution. The business analyst will be expected to use their in-depth experience and expertise in business analysis to achieve quality outputs in content, methodology and analysis deliverables.

Responsibilities

  • Working with the business to identify opportunities for improvement in business operations and processes by performing:
    o Business requirements analysis
    o Business Process Analysis (when necessary)
    o Feasibility and Needs Analysis (when necessary)
    o Due Diligence and GAP analysis (when necessary)
  • Gather and interpret requirements from the business.
  • Prepare the requirements specifications.
  • Effectively communicating your insights and plans to cross-functional team members and management.
  • Ensure that the affected teams can interpret your documented requirements.
  • Gathering critical information from meetings with various stakeholders and producing useful outputs.
  • Participate in the solution design process where necessary.
  • Analyse and decompose relevant business processes.
  • Define the success criteria for solution testing.
  • Ensure that proposed test solutions cover all aspects of delivered business specification.
  • Assist (when necessary) with systems testing.

Behavioural skills

  • An excellent communicator who has the ability to communicate, both written and verbal, at all levels including at the senior and executive level.
  • Well-versed in managing senior stakeholders’ expectations
  • Ability in multi-tasking and managing several BA deliveries simultaneously i.e. working on multiple projects at the same time
  • Strong attention to detail
  • Self-starter, able to show initiative and work with minimal guidance
  • Capacity to work under pressure and meet deadlines
  • Solution orientated, passionate and energetic
  • Pro-active, innovative and creative thinker who has the ability to think outside the box

Qualifications and Experience

  • Relevant Tertiary Qualification or Certificate/Diploma in Business Analysis from industry recognized training institution is advantageous (e.g. FTI or GetSmarter)
  • 5 years’ experience as Business Analyst
  • Must have 3 – 5 years’ experience in the Financial services industry
  • Experience in communicating with clients and facilitating workshops
  • Business Writing Skills

Desired Skills:

  • business analysis
  • financial services
  • Business Process Analysis
  • Analyse Business Processes
  • Business Process
  • User Acceptance Testing
  • Business Process Mapping
  • Requirement Gathering
  • As-is process

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position