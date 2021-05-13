Business Analysis – Finance

Our client is looking to hire a Business Analyst to join their dynamic team.
The purpose of the role is to understand the business requirements, and through a structured process, modelling, validating and translating it into business requirement specifications that are used by developers to craft a technical solution. The business analyst will be expected to use their in-depth experience and expertise in business analysis to achieve quality outputs in content, methodology and analysis deliverables.
Responsibilities
- Working with the business to identify opportunities for improvement in business operations and processes by performing:
o Business requirements analysis
o Business Process Analysis (when necessary)
o Feasibility and Needs Analysis (when necessary)
o Due Diligence and GAP analysis (when necessary)
- Gather and interpret requirements from the business.
- Prepare the requirements specifications.
- Effectively communicating your insights and plans to cross-functional team members and management.
- Ensure that the affected teams can interpret your documented requirements.
- Gathering critical information from meetings with various stakeholders and producing useful outputs.
- Participate in the solution design process where necessary.
- Analyse and decompose relevant business processes.
- Define the success criteria for solution testing.
- Ensure that proposed test solutions cover all aspects of delivered business specification.
- Assist (when necessary) with systems testing.
Behavioural skills
- An excellent communicator who has the ability to communicate, both written and verbal, at all levels including at the senior and executive level.
- Well-versed in managing senior stakeholders’ expectations
- Ability in multi-tasking and managing several BA deliveries simultaneously i.e. working on multiple projects at the same time
- Strong attention to detail
- Self-starter, able to show initiative and work with minimal guidance
- Capacity to work under pressure and meet deadlines
- Solution orientated, passionate and energetic
- Pro-active, innovative and creative thinker who has the ability to think outside the box
Qualifications and Experience
- Relevant Tertiary Qualification or Certificate/Diploma in Business Analysis from industry recognized training institution is advantageous (e.g. FTI or GetSmarter)
- 5 years’ experience as Business Analyst
- Must have 3 – 5 years’ experience in the Financial services industry
- Experience in communicating with clients and facilitating workshops
- Business Writing Skills
Desired Skills:
- business analysis
- financial services
- Business Process Analysis
- Analyse Business Processes
- Business Process
- User Acceptance Testing
- Business Process Mapping
- Requirement Gathering
- As-is process
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma