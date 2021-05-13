Business Analyst IT

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Business Analyst to join their dynamic team.
Location: Midrand/ Menlyn/ Rosslyn/ Home Office rotation
Minimum Qualification required: Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma / Degree)
Minimum years of Experience: 5 Years
Technical/Functional skills:
- Familiar with Java development environment
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.
- Organised and highly analytical mind-set.
- Collaborating with other Business Analyst, Project Lead UI/UX Designer and developers to resolve issues and ensuring solutions are viable and consistent
- Multi-tasking
- Leadership
- Planning and monitoring
- Proven record of complex problem solving and
- decision making
- Ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines
Responsibilities :
- Propose and review system design and evaluate
- alternatives.
- Strong ability to understand and interpret Business
- needs and requirements with the ability to move
- concepts through to proposal and finally successful
- implementation.
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to
- fellow colleagues and users when required.
- User training.
- Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
- Review and present proposed system solution to
- User Organisation.
- Business process analysis & translation into
- functional and technical specifications.
- Implement advanced strategies for gathering,
- reviewing and analysing functional requirements
- with Stakeholders.
- Structuring and prioritising business requirements
- and communicating plans with stakeholders for
- review and approval.
- Translating and simplifying business requirements
- into technical requirements.
- Prioritize and organize requirements and create
- conceptual prototypes.
- Document requirements in appropriate detailed user
- stories (Agile methodology) including acceptance
- criteria for testers.
- Master strategic business process modelling,
- traceability and quality management techniques
- Apply best practices for effective communication
- and problem-solving.
- Understanding of systems engineering concepts
- The ability to conduct benefit analysis
- Business case development.
- Identify effective solutions for business software
- system issues.
- Ability to work in a collaborative environment.
- Acts as a bridge and channel between the customer and the development team.
Desired Skills:
- BA
- Custom developed solutions
- Software Development
- testing
- web experience
- digital experience
- agile
- Bi tools
- intergration
- Java development
- project lead
- UI
- UX
- prototypes
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma