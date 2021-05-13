Business Analyst IT

May 13, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Business Analyst to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand/ Menlyn/ Rosslyn/ Home Office rotation

Minimum Qualification required: Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma / Degree)

Minimum years of Experience: 5 Years

Technical/Functional skills:

  • Familiar with Java development environment
  • Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.
  • Organised and highly analytical mind-set.
  • Collaborating with other Business Analyst, Project Lead UI/UX Designer and developers to resolve issues and ensuring solutions are viable and consistent
  • Multi-tasking
  • Leadership
  • Planning and monitoring
  • Proven record of complex problem solving and
  • decision making
  • Ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines

Responsibilities :

  • Propose and review system design and evaluate
  • alternatives.
  • Strong ability to understand and interpret Business
  • needs and requirements with the ability to move
  • concepts through to proposal and finally successful
  • implementation.
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to
  • fellow colleagues and users when required.
  • User training.
  • Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
  • Review and present proposed system solution to
  • User Organisation.
  • Business process analysis & translation into
  • functional and technical specifications.
  • Implement advanced strategies for gathering,
  • reviewing and analysing functional requirements
  • with Stakeholders.
  • Structuring and prioritising business requirements
  • and communicating plans with stakeholders for
  • review and approval.
  • Translating and simplifying business requirements
  • into technical requirements.
  • Prioritize and organize requirements and create
  • conceptual prototypes.
  • Document requirements in appropriate detailed user
  • stories (Agile methodology) including acceptance
  • criteria for testers.
  • Master strategic business process modelling,
  • traceability and quality management techniques
  • Apply best practices for effective communication
  • and problem-solving.
  • Understanding of systems engineering concepts
  • The ability to conduct benefit analysis
  • Business case development.
  • Identify effective solutions for business software
  • system issues.
  • Ability to work in a collaborative environment.
  • Acts as a bridge and channel between the customer and the development team.

Apply today for more info!

Desired Skills:

  • BA
  • Custom developed solutions
  • Software Development
  • testing
  • web experience
  • digital experience
  • agile
  • Bi tools
  • intergration
  • Java development
  • project lead
  • UI
  • UX
  • prototypes

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position