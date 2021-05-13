Business Analyst IT

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Business Analyst to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand/ Menlyn/ Rosslyn/ Home Office rotation

Minimum Qualification required: Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma / Degree)

Minimum years of Experience: 5 Years

Technical/Functional skills:

Familiar with Java development environment

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

Organised and highly analytical mind-set.

Collaborating with other Business Analyst, Project Lead UI/UX Designer and developers to resolve issues and ensuring solutions are viable and consistent

Multi-tasking

Leadership

Planning and monitoring

Proven record of complex problem solving and

decision making

Ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines

Responsibilities :

Propose and review system design and evaluate

alternatives.

Strong ability to understand and interpret Business

needs and requirements with the ability to move

concepts through to proposal and finally successful

implementation.

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to

fellow colleagues and users when required.

User training.

Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project

Review and present proposed system solution to

User Organisation.

Business process analysis & translation into

functional and technical specifications.

Implement advanced strategies for gathering,

reviewing and analysing functional requirements

with Stakeholders.

Structuring and prioritising business requirements

and communicating plans with stakeholders for

review and approval.

Translating and simplifying business requirements

into technical requirements.

Prioritize and organize requirements and create

conceptual prototypes.

Document requirements in appropriate detailed user

stories (Agile methodology) including acceptance

criteria for testers.

Master strategic business process modelling,

traceability and quality management techniques

Apply best practices for effective communication

and problem-solving.

Understanding of systems engineering concepts

The ability to conduct benefit analysis

Business case development.

Identify effective solutions for business software

system issues.

Ability to work in a collaborative environment.

Acts as a bridge and channel between the customer and the development team.

Apply today for more info!

Desired Skills:

BA

Custom developed solutions

Software Development

testing

web experience

digital experience

agile

Bi tools

intergration

Java development

project lead

UI

UX

prototypes

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position