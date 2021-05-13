Business Consultant – Paint Industry

A leading paint supplier needs the above to contribute to the achievement of the Mpumalanga regional sales objectives and TLGs of increasing the Companys market share by generating new sales accounts and to ensure that existing accounts are serviced, maximised and maintained throughout.

Minimum requirements for the role:

Must be in possession of a Grade 12 qualification.

A sales qualification would be advantageous.

Must have at least 5 years relevant practical sales experience gained within a paint-related environment.

Have strong technical coatings knowledge.

Must have a good knowledge of Microsoft Office (Word, Excel)

Dynamic, intelligent, amiable, with a strong work ethic.

Be a self-motivated and self-starter.

Strong business acumen and financial acumen.

Excellent communication skills to deal with a variety of people at all levels.

Have the ability to be proactive and think outside the box in a fast-developing environment.

A high-level understanding of building process and application of coatings.

E-mail CVs to [Email Address Removed]

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Managing and developing of Key Accounts to ensure growth and profitability.

Developing sales pipelines within projects.

Preparing and achieving sales budget by measurable action plans.

Writing of specifications.

Developing reseller sales growth and catchment.

Managing accounts, development and profitability.

Compiling customer surveys and pricing reports.

Providing advice, training and presentations to customers.

Market intelligence data and product benchmarking process.

Managing and resolving debtor queries.

Managing of financial sales, margins and ASP calculations.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

Should you not hear from us within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

