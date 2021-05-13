Claims Consultant at Red Ember Recruitment

Job Details: Outputs Ensure that all stakeholder (e.g. clients, AEs, insurers) communication is accurate, timeous, professional and relevant Build and maintain mutually beneficial relationships with internal (e.g. account executives) and external (e.g. clients) stakeholders Ensure and contribute to achieving the required client satisfaction targets Adhere to company quality standards and broader regulatory frameworks wrt the following processes (but not limited to): o Claims Administration Receive claims notification, and send and obtain any relevant forms or documents as may be required Administer complete claims process according to defined claims procedures until claims are settled Appoint assessor or loss adjustor Apply policy terms and conditions Keep internal system and records up to date at all times Keep relevant internal stakeholders up to date on the progress of registered claims Make assessment of claims validity and estimate value and administer mandated claims Forward claims in excess of mandate to insurer Obtain quotes for services Arrange approval and payment for claims costs in line with claims and cover Act as intermediary between insurer and client and timeously relay communication, requests and documentation Follow the recoveries process, diarise follow-ups and keep clients informed Adhere to company mandates Participate and contribute in ad hoc projects Report any suspected fraud, misrepresentation and/or dishonesty Live the client values

Red Ember is currently recruiting for a Claims Consultant.

To provide stakeholders (e.g. clients, account executives) with efficient claims advice and administration according to the required standards and procedures in support of the business strategy.

