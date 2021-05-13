Clinical Auditor (Nurse) Jhb

Large Managed Care organisation seeks to employ suitably qualified and experienced Qualified Enrolled or Registered Nurse to accurately audit hospital claims as per the scheme requirement. Ensuring great quality customer service to the member as per the scope of the scheme benefit design.

Key Requirements:

Enrolled or Registered Nurse with valid SANC registration

A total of 5 – 6 years clinical experience with at least 2 to 3 years within Managed Care/Medical Scheme in Clinical Auditing position

Good working knowledge of PMB Legislation and Hospital Billing guidelines

Good working knowledge of ICD10 codes

3 to 5 years experience gained in Theatre/ ICU

Own transport and valid Drivers License essential

To apply submit application to response “at” [URL Removed]

Supporting documentation required:

Copy of Matric Certificate

Copy of Nursing Diploma or Degree

Copy of SANC Registration

Copy of valid Drivers License

Comprehensive CV detailing your clinical auditing experience

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Diploma

South African Nursing Council

