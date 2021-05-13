Commercial Underwriter

You will ensure the delivery of customer service excellence, within the ambit of the FSB Regulations and Underwriting Guidelines, the effective and efficient execution of processes and to build and maintain relationships with key external and internal stakeholders namely Clients, Insurers and other divisions within the company.

Minimum Requirements

Matric

FAIS

RE 5

Minimum 10 years relevant work experience in the short-term insurance industry in an internal broker / corporate underwriting role preferably in a Corporate Broking environment

Desired Skills:

Commercial Underwriter

Matric

RE 5

FAIS

Broker exp

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

More than 10 years Risk Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position