Commercial Underwriter

You will ensure the delivery of customer service excellence, within the ambit of the FSB Regulations and Underwriting Guidelines, the effective and efficient execution of processes and to build and maintain relationships with key external and internal stakeholders namely Clients, Insurers and other divisions within the company.
Minimum Requirements
- Matric
- FAIS
- RE 5
Minimum 10 years relevant work experience in the short-term insurance industry in an internal broker / corporate underwriting role preferably in a Corporate Broking environment
Desired Skills:
