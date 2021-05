Customer Services Administrator – Hammarsdale

A Customer Services Administrator position exists at a large manufacturing company (within their Sales Department).

Position involves:

Assist and support Sales Team with administration of Customer enquiries and purchase orders

Capture sales forecast based on input and other sales team members / distributors / partners

Handling and receiving general customer enquiries or queries

1 – 2 Years in a similar customer services role

Matric qualification

Tertiary qualification/certification would be advantageous

Desired Skills:

Sales

Forecasting

administration skills

Learn more/Apply for this position