Divisional Manager: Group Marketing and Communications at Phaki Personnel Management Services

Divisional Manager: Group Marketing and Communications

Job Purpose:Reporting to the Executive: Group Corporate Support Services, the Divisional Manager: Marketing & Communications will provide and drive marketing services for the entire Development Finance Corporation Limited (IDFC) Group, focusing on formulating, implementing and reviewing of marketing strategy, branding of the organisation and creation of strategic relationships.Key Responsibilities:Provide strategic input in terms of corporate communications and marketing by: –

Providing strategic leadership and policy input to marketing & communications division based on evaluated trends and developments.

Providing strategic input in terms of corporate communications & marketing for the organisation.

Providing corporate strategic input for positioning and branding of the organisation.

Evaluating trends and developments via media, forums, Government documents, international activities.

Manage organisation awareness, stakeholder and market perceptions by:

Identifying and prioritising relevant stakeholders.

Directing the establishment, review and implementation of an appropriate media liaison policy and strategy.

Ensuring pro-active participation, and handling of stakeholder information needs.

Manage marketing and communications operations by:

Managing business consultancy and sales management.

Managing organisation’s corporate communications and promotions.

Managing marketing services.

Managing Public affairs (corporate and public liaison).

Managing Operations i.e. Group Reputation, Business Finance Marketing, Property Marketing, Customer Services and Research & Development.

Manage Human Resources by:

Managing employee performance and development.

Implementing policies, procedures and work schedules.

Managing implementation of employment equity strategies.

Managing service excellence

Minimum Requirements

Post Graduate qualification in Marketing/Business Administration.

Masters’ degree will be an added advantage.

Eight (8) years’ marketing or communications related experience of which five (5) years should be at Senior Management level.



Requisite Functional Competencies:

Ability to interact at senior management level.

Professionalism with thorough knowledge of the core principles of a successful marketing management function.

Knowledge of marketing and business etiquette/protocol.

Thorough understanding of the operations of financial institutions.

Product knowledge.

Interpersonal, communications, negotiations and presentations skills.

Analytical and problem solving skills.

Computer literacy.

Financial analysis knowledge (must be able to read a balance sheet etc.)

Knowledge of lease, loans and sales procedures.

Submission and report writing skills.

Strategic planning, including budget/financial management skills.

Good customer service skills.

Knowledge of investment regime/parameters.

Must be creative, innovative and be able to drive energy and enthusiasm.

Diplomacy and business-oriented demeanor

