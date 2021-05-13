Electronic/ Electrical Technician at Headhunters

May 13, 2021

Our client in the manufacturing industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ an Electronic/ Electrical Technician.

Responsibilities:

  • Maintenance and repair of electronic equipment.
  • Verification and calibration of on-line testers.
  • Verification and calibration of scales and silos.
  • Set up and maintenance of inkjet printers as well as backing card printers.
  • Assist with company legal compliance.
  • Transformer and switchgear maintenance.
  • PLC troubleshooting.
  • Assist with electrical breakdowns and problem solving.

Requirements:

  • Technical qualification in Mechatronics would be ideal
  • 5 years of working experience and a keen interest in electronic and electrical engineering.
  • Electrical trade test would be an advantage.

Competencies:

  • Strong problem-solving abilities / skills.
  • Working in a team and as individual.
  • Experience in working with PLCs. Knowledge of Schneider Modicon TSX Premium and PL7 software would be an advantage.
  • Mechanical experience would be an advantage.
  • Hands-on.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Learn more/Apply for this position