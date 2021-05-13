Electronic/ Electrical Technician at Headhunters

Our client in the manufacturing industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ an Electronic/ Electrical Technician.

Responsibilities:

Maintenance and repair of electronic equipment.

Verification and calibration of on-line testers.

Verification and calibration of scales and silos.

Set up and maintenance of inkjet printers as well as backing card printers.

Assist with company legal compliance.

Transformer and switchgear maintenance.

PLC troubleshooting.

Assist with electrical breakdowns and problem solving.

Requirements:

Technical qualification in Mechatronics would be ideal

5 years of working experience and a keen interest in electronic and electrical engineering.

Electrical trade test would be an advantage.

Competencies:

Strong problem-solving abilities / skills.

Working in a team and as individual.

Experience in working with PLCs. Knowledge of Schneider Modicon TSX Premium and PL7 software would be an advantage.

Mechanical experience would be an advantage.

Hands-on.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

