Electronic/ Electrical Technician at Headhunters

Our client in the manufacturing industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ an Electronic/ Electrical Technician.
Responsibilities:
- Maintenance and repair of electronic equipment.
- Verification and calibration of on-line testers.
- Verification and calibration of scales and silos.
- Set up and maintenance of inkjet printers as well as backing card printers.
- Assist with company legal compliance.
- Transformer and switchgear maintenance.
- PLC troubleshooting.
- Assist with electrical breakdowns and problem solving.
Requirements:
- Technical qualification in Mechatronics would be ideal
- 5 years of working experience and a keen interest in electronic and electrical engineering.
- Electrical trade test would be an advantage.
Competencies:
- Strong problem-solving abilities / skills.
- Working in a team and as individual.
- Experience in working with PLCs. Knowledge of Schneider Modicon TSX Premium and PL7 software would be an advantage.
- Mechanical experience would be an advantage.
- Hands-on.
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.