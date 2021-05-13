FINANCE MANAGER: COST CENTRES & GROUP CONSOLIDATION: D4

An exceptional opportunity awaits a dynamic individual with the right qualifications and experience to Manage Financial and Management of Accounting functions and systems for Ithala Development Finance Corporation Ltd.

The successful candidate’s responsibilities will be to:

Manage the Financial Accounting functions and systems.

Prepare monthly management reports.

Prepare Annual Financial Statements for Holding company and Group consolidations.

Consolidating monthly management information and compiling submissions to management, Audit Committee, and the Board.

Preparation of Holding company and consolidating annual budgets; and

Assessing/providing reasonable estimate of annual financial performance on a regular basis.

Manage Treasury and Shareholder reporting

Manage office administration and account payments.

Manage Human Resources.

Manage Projects and grant funding.

The following minimum requirements should be met to be considered:

The following minimum requirements should be met to be considered: Qualified CA (SA).

Eight (8) years’ experience in a Financial Management role.

Knowledge of computerised accounting packages and spreadsheet application.

Working knowledge of and experience in ERP systems.

Working knowledge of Case Ware

Requisite Functional Competencies

Requisite Functional Competencies Knowledge of VAT legislation.

Knowledge of PFMA and Treasury regulations.

Advanced Knowledge of IFRS.

An advanced level of computer literacy, including MS Office Suite.

Well-developed communication, presentation, negotiation, people, and project management skills.

Desired Skills:

See above spec

Learn more/Apply for this position