12 MONTHS FIXED TERM CONTRACT
MAIN PURPOSE
- The Financial Analyst will analyse the financial viability of projects/businesses through effective financial modeling and further develop appropriate financing structures. This will incorporate providing guidance to the division on investment decisions
QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE
- Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce (finance/accounting/economics) or equivalent qualification
- Two to three (2 – 3) years’ experience in an Investment or Corporate finance environment
POSITION OUTPUTS
- Conduct preliminary assessments for internal/external clients to ensure date is derived
- Negotiate with clients to obtain outstanding information/ documentation
- Conduct comprehensive financial analysis by evaluating current and historical financial data
- Interpret data affecting investment and develop detailed financial models to determine financial viability for project/business
- Develop innovative/optimum/appropriate financing structures for each investment deal, and ensure long term sustainability
- Assist in due diligence assessments when required
- Adhere to stated process timeframes and standards
- Continuously improve procedures to achieve the desired outcomes
- Prepare reports on the financial viability of each project/business
- Issue weekly reports on clients with outstanding financial information
- Follow up on outstanding information / documentation
REQUISITE FUNCTIONAL COMPETENCIES
- Strong quantitative background and experience in financial modeling
- Knowledge of economic and accounting principles and practices, financial markets, and analysis and reporting of financial data
- Must be proficient in Microsoft Office packages, particularly on MS Excel
- Must hold a valid driving license and own reliable and roadworthy vehicle
- Be resourceful and able to source and analyse data from various sources
- Highly analytical with strong attention to detail
- Ability to understand and apply financial analysis procedures
- Must be able to interpret financial statements
- Ability to choose the right technique or models to determine viability
- Strong oral and written communication skills
- Ability to communicate and liaise at all levels
- Ability to prioritise tasks; work on multiple assignments
- Pays meticulous attention to detail
- Innovative problem solver and very quick learner
- Must be adaptable and able to manage continual change
- Must demonstrate integrity, confidentiality and honesty
Desired Skills:
- Financial Modeling
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree