Foreman: Processed Cheese at Headhunters

May 13, 2021

Our client in the FMCG industry based in Humansdorp is currently looking to employ a Foreman: Processed Cheese.

Responsibilities:

  • The successful candidate will be responsible for the daily manufacturing Processed Cheese through the application of good manufacturing and food safety as well as effective people management on his/her shift and the achievement of yields, quality, and production targets.
  • Documentation and production figures must be accurate and productivity on an optimal level.

Knowledge and Skills:

  • Matric and at least 3 years experience in leading a production team in a production environment and preferably have dairy experience and/or relevant dairy qualification.
  • Food manufacturing experience preferable.
  • This candidate must have the ability to perform on his/her duties with limited supervision, have good communication skills and be computer literate.
  • Good knowledge of HACCP is a requirement.
  • Attention to detail and continuous improvement must be a characteristic of the successful candidate.
  • A code 8 license will be an advantage.
  • The incumbent will be required to study a skills programme assigned to him/her by the Company.
  • This position may require shift work and overtime.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Learn more/Apply for this position