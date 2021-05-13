Foreman: Processed Cheese at Headhunters

Our client in the FMCG industry based in Humansdorp is currently looking to employ a Foreman: Processed Cheese.

Responsibilities:

The successful candidate will be responsible for the daily manufacturing Processed Cheese through the application of good manufacturing and food safety as well as effective people management on his/her shift and the achievement of yields, quality, and production targets.

Documentation and production figures must be accurate and productivity on an optimal level.

Knowledge and Skills:

Matric and at least 3 years experience in leading a production team in a production environment and preferably have dairy experience and/or relevant dairy qualification.

Food manufacturing experience preferable.

This candidate must have the ability to perform on his/her duties with limited supervision, have good communication skills and be computer literate.

Good knowledge of HACCP is a requirement.

Attention to detail and continuous improvement must be a characteristic of the successful candidate.

A code 8 license will be an advantage.

The incumbent will be required to study a skills programme assigned to him/her by the Company.

This position may require shift work and overtime.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

