Frontend Software Developer

May 13, 2021

Minimum years of experience:

  • 5-8 years experience in relevant programming language
  • On premise virtualisation technology expertise
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous
  • Agile working experience advantageous

Minimum qualification required:

  • Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma / Degree)

Role tasks:

  • Development and maintenance on platform/application
  • Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
  • Meet with end users and gather requirements
  • Facilitate daily stand-ups
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
  • User training
  • Compiling of user and operational manuals
  • System audits
  • User sign off

Generic Technical / Functional skills:

  • Understanding of BI Tools will be an advantage
  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Assisting with the business case
  • Planning and monitoring
  • Eliciting requirements
  • Requirements organisation
  • Translating and simplifying requirements
  • Requirements management and communication
  • Requirements analysis
  • Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
  • Assist with identification and management of risks

Specific Technical / Functional skills:

Frontend Development on Financial Management System

  • Development and maintenance on platform / application.
  • Meet with end users and gather/refine requirements.
  • Review system design and improve functionality.
  • Review and present changes to Product Owners.
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.
  • Actively participate in troubleshooting, debugging, and updating current live systems.
  • User training
  • System testing/parallel runs
  • System implementation
  • System audits/quality assurance
  • JavaScript / TypeScript
  • React JS
  • Node JS
  • NPM
  • Material UI
  • Lerna
  • OpenShift / Docker / Kubernetes
  • Jenkins
  • Maven
  • Microservices (advantageous)
  • Apigee (highly advantageous)

Soft skills:

  • Problem solving capabilities
  • Ability to work as part of a team
  • Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality
  • Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users
  • Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation
  • Strong presentation skills
  • Above-board work ethics
  • Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
  • Willing and able to travel internationally

Additional Requirements (if applicable):

  • German speaking (Advantageous)

