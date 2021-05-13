Frontend Software Developer

Minimum years of experience:
- 5-8 years experience in relevant programming language
- On premise virtualisation technology expertise
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
- Agile working experience advantageous
Minimum qualification required:
- Qualification in IT Business Analysis (Diploma / Degree)
Role tasks:
- Development and maintenance on platform/application
- Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- Meet with end users and gather requirements
- Facilitate daily stand-ups
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
- User training
- Compiling of user and operational manuals
- System audits
- User sign off
Generic Technical / Functional skills:
- Understanding of BI Tools will be an advantage
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business case
- Planning and monitoring
- Eliciting requirements
- Requirements organisation
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Requirements management and communication
- Requirements analysis
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
- Assist with identification and management of risks
Specific Technical / Functional skills:
Frontend Development on Financial Management System
- Development and maintenance on platform / application.
- Meet with end users and gather/refine requirements.
- Review system design and improve functionality.
- Review and present changes to Product Owners.
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.
- Actively participate in troubleshooting, debugging, and updating current live systems.
- User training
- System testing/parallel runs
- System implementation
- System audits/quality assurance
- JavaScript / TypeScript
- React JS
- Node JS
- NPM
- Material UI
- Lerna
- OpenShift / Docker / Kubernetes
- Jenkins
- Maven
- Microservices (advantageous)
- Apigee (highly advantageous)
Soft skills:
- Problem solving capabilities
- Ability to work as part of a team
- Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality
- Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users
- Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation
- Strong presentation skills
- Above-board work ethics
- Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
- Willing and able to travel internationally
Additional Requirements (if applicable):
- German speaking (Advantageous)