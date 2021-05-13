General Manager: Supply Chain Management

Our client in the Public Sector has an EE opportunity available for a General Manager: Supply Chain Management, to be based in the Durban area.

Requirements:

4 Year Qualification in Commerce/Business Administration

10 Years Experience including:

5 Years at Senior Management in a Commercial/Business Environment



5 Years SCM Operations

Knowledge and understanding of the principles of business, the application thereof, the opportunities within business and the seizure of such opportunities

Sound knowledge and understanding of the Legislation pertaining to strategic supply management, compliance, risk management, process of evaluating regulatory and non-regulatory responses to SCM and selecting them in relation to their impact on the organisation

Sound knowledge of the business environment, the relevant role players within the business and their key responsibilities and outcomes

Ability to design and implement compliance/risk management strategies, monitor and evaluate the effectiveness of the strategy

Advanced business communication skills enabling verbal and written communication at all levels

The ability to utilise the correct computer software and the relevant functionality applicable to the outcomes required

KPAs:

Develop/Implement Strategy

Trends in the Industry

SCM management (procedures, processes, systems, customisation of pipelines processes)

Manage strategic relationships

Analyse the business/project plan to determine the financial requirements

Determine financial allocations in accordance with deliverables

Manage Human Resources

Analyse the divisional business plan to determine the outputs required from the Department

Determine the deliverables of the Department from the objectives

Compile reports on the departments performance at the required intervals reflecting all relevant statistics

Develop and continuously review internal controls

