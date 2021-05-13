German Sales Consultant at The Talent Experts

Sprichst Du Deutsch und hast Du Verkaufserfahrung? Suchst Du eine neue Herausforderung in einem jungen, netten Team? Melde Dich bei uns!

Is this you?

You are fluent in German – speak, read and write and you are obsessed with quality and you thrive on building strong, long-lasting relationships. You have sales flair and experience in dealing with people on all levels and you are looking to join a young and supportive team of driven professionals

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

We will train you in all aspects of recruitment and help you become a true 360 recruitment professional. You will handle the full recruitment process from liaising with clients to handling the full candidate lifecycle. You will take responsibility for your desk whilst utilising the latest technology to help you – from access to one of the best training providers in the UK to access to various job boards to the latest recruitment software – we really try and do everything to help you succeed and make your, already very hard job, as easy as possible

We work in a team environment so you will also have the opportunity to work on colleagues jobs thereby giving you the chance to make placements (and commission) even quicker.

Where you’ll be doing it

We’re a small but really dynamic team with more than 60 years’ combined experience in the industry. What that’s helped us do is really look at best practices from across the world and build an agency that focuses on its people. Our core belief is that it’s not about shareholders but rather our stakeholders – we believe that if we look after our people they will look after our clients and candidates – our staff truly comes first. This can be seen in the way that we’ve we embraced the latest technology in our recruitment practice as well as the latest training methodologies that we get exposure to all the time as well as the very aggressive commission structure that we have in place.

Our consultants are all specialist in their niche areas and our agency has teams in Engineering, Financial Markets as well as the Commercial & Financial space with a key focus on servicing the German market in South Africa – hence the German is so important.

We have truly embraced the work from home culture but still manage to keep up an amazing team spirit. If you are however not in a position to work from home we can also make a plan (one of our team members who has small children works in a small office – nothing is impossible)

We have representation both in Joburg as well as in Cape Town and if you ever feel like sitting in an office with someone that’s also possible (although we will never, ever go back to that old model of going to the office every day – that’s a promise! Who wants to sit in traffic every day?)

Oh, and by the way (just in case you were wondering) – we did well last year (despite all the challenges COVID threw at us – yes, we had a slight (15%) drop in billings but that came off the back off a phenomenal 2019). We paid full salaries during all lockdown levels and didn’t have to retrench anyone. We also invested really heavily into training last year just to make sure that we were ready for whatever was thrown at us.

What you’ll need

First and foremost you need to be fluent in German. Furthermore, you need a min of 2-3 years B2B sales or customer service experience with a proven track record of achieving targets as well as a learning mindset are non-negotiable.

What you’ll get

A down-to-earth, fun team environment with a lovely bunch of like-minded people who want to achieve and make a difference. This is a truly supportive environment!

A market related basic salary package with one of the most aggressive commission structures in the industry (think 40% at the highest level).

Our high-tech systems (everything is cloud based) allow for definite flexibility and an easy and sustainable work from home solution.

Amazing incentives (think cash for shopping, quad biking and even international trips).

Exposure to excellent training is just the cherry on top of the cake – we are obsessed with good training and making ourselves better recruiters.

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please contact Tanja Faux on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

German

Cold Calls

Sales targets

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

