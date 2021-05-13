Graduate Civil Engineer

We looking for 6 graduates who should have a Diploma/Degree in Construction Management or any related field that could produce BOQ’s.
The duties of the above graduates will be as follows:
- Visit and scope the work to be undertaken
- Produce the Bill of Quantity that will inform the grant committee on how much to approve.
- Monitor the Construction work undertaken by the contractor.
The above will be done under the supervision of the contracted service provider with all accreditation and these technicians should be residing in different parts of the Province and will be working in the following regions:
Desired Skills:
- People Management
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Our client who is a well know financial and credit provider based in Durban
Employer & Job Benefits:
- none